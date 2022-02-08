Entry list: New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 #lovensb at New Smyrna Speedway

The New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 #lovensb at New Smyrna Speedway, the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season and the Tour’s first-ever event at the Florida track, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

The race will be shown live on FloRacing, the new streaming home for all NASCAR Roots properties.

Below is the entry list for the 200-lap race on the half-mile paved oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Organization

Crew Chief

Manufacturer

Sponsor

1

1

Melissa Fifield

KENNETH FIFIELD

Jake Marosz

Troyer

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

2

02

Joey Coulter III

JOEY COULTER

Harold Holley

Chevrolet

Race fan, Air Shok, Molecule, Simpson

3

2

J R Bertuccio Jr

JOSEPH BERTUCCIO

Michael Bologna

Chevrolet

Gershow Recycling

4

3

Ryan Preece

JAN BOEHLER

Greg Fournier

Chevrolet

Propane Plus, CBYD

5

5

Kyle Ebersole

BOB EBERSOLE

Bob Ebersole

Ford

Ebersole Excavating Inc. Technique Chassis

6

7

Patrick Emerling

JENNIFER EMERLING

Jan Leaty

Troyer

Captain Pips Marina & Hideaway

7

7

Mike Christopher Jr

TOMMY BALDWIN

Tommy Baldwin

Troyer

TBA

8

16

Ron Silk

RON SILK

Philip Moran

LFR

Blue Mountain Machine and Future Homes

9

18

Ken Heagy

ROBERT POLLIFRONE

Greg Gorman

Chevrolet

Buoy One Seafood Market and Restaurant

10

21

Jimmy Blewett

JON BERTUCCIO

Stephen Kopcik

Troyer

Gershow Recycling

11

22

Kyle Bonsignore

KYLE BONSIGNORE

Cam McDermott

Chevrolet

Chateau Performance/MTT

12

24

Andrew Krause

DIANE KRAUSE

Robert Hyer

Chevrolet

Supreme Mfg. Co.

13

26

Gary Mcdonald

SEAN MCDONALD

Chad Mcdonald

Chevrolet

Lakeland Landscaping &TRC Electrical

14

28

PAUL CHARETTE

SHAWN BRULE

SHAWN BRULE

TBA

Polar Beverages

15

29

Spencer Davis

SPENCER DAVIS

Alex Query Iii

Ford

Ionx Supreme Lubricants

16

32

Tyler Rypkema

DEAN RYPKEMA

Zach Truesdail

Chevrolet

Musco/Northern Drilling

17

34

J B Fortin

NICOLE FORTIN

Kenneth Lechner

Chevrolet

John’s Fuel, Whip city Jerky, Johns Tree Removal, Golden Jalapeno

18

36

David Sapienza

JUDY THILBERG

Tommy Grasso

Chevrolet

Sapienza Enterprises

19

49

Chris Young

CHRIS YOUNG

TBA

TBA

JH Homstead

20

50

Ron Williams Jr.

PAUL LES

Adam Skowyra

Ford

Empower Financial Advisory & RB Enterprises

21

51

Justin Bonsignore

KENNETH MASSA

Ryan Stone

Chevrolet

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

22

54

Tommy Catalano

DAVID CATALANO

David Catalano

Chevrolet

FX Caprara

23

55

Jeremy Gerstner

DAWN GERSTNER

TBA

Chevrolet

GMP Lawn Care

24

58

Eric Goodale

EDGAR GOODALE

Jason Shepphard

Chevrolet

GAF Roofing

25

59

Matt Kimball

JODY LAUZON

Steve Mendoza

Dodge

BNP Machine

26

60

Matt Hirschman

ROY HALL

Matt Hirschman

Troyer

PeeDee Motorsports

27

64

Austin Beers

MIKE MURPHY

Ron Yuhas Jr

Toyota

Dell Electric, Lumiere Electrical, Andrew James Interiors, AP Marquadt & Sons

28

70

Dylan Slepian

STEVE SEUSS

Brian Magee

Chevrolet

Eastport Feeds

29

77

Max Mclaughlin

MIKE CURB

Gary Putnam

Chevrolet

Curb Records

30

79

Jon Mckennedy

TIM LEPINE

Dale Hedquist

Chevrolet

Hoosier, Christopher Towing, TFR, Willwood Brakes, Sunoco

31

82

Craig Lutz

DANNY WATTS, JR

Doulgas Ogiejko

Chevrolet

Horton Ave Materials/Goodie Racing

32

120

Edward Mccarthy

Edward McCarthy, Jr.

William Cole

TBA

McCarthy’s Marine Sales

