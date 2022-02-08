Entry list: New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 #lovensb at New Smyrna Speedway
The New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 #lovensb at New Smyrna Speedway, the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season and the Tour’s first-ever event at the Florida track, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, with a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.
The race will be shown live on FloRacing, the new streaming home for all NASCAR Roots properties.
Below is the entry list for the 200-lap race on the half-mile paved oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Organization
Crew Chief
Manufacturer
Sponsor
1
1
Melissa Fifield
KENNETH FIFIELD
Jake Marosz
Troyer
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
2
02
Joey Coulter III
JOEY COULTER
Harold Holley
Chevrolet
Race fan, Air Shok, Molecule, Simpson
3
2
J R Bertuccio Jr
JOSEPH BERTUCCIO
Michael Bologna
Chevrolet
Gershow Recycling
4
3
Ryan Preece
JAN BOEHLER
Greg Fournier
Chevrolet
Propane Plus, CBYD
5
5
Kyle Ebersole
BOB EBERSOLE
Bob Ebersole
Ford
Ebersole Excavating Inc. Technique Chassis
6
7
Patrick Emerling
JENNIFER EMERLING
Jan Leaty
Troyer
Captain Pips Marina & Hideaway
7
7
Mike Christopher Jr
TOMMY BALDWIN
Tommy Baldwin
Troyer
TBA
8
16
Ron Silk
RON SILK
Philip Moran
LFR
Blue Mountain Machine and Future Homes
9
18
Ken Heagy
ROBERT POLLIFRONE
Greg Gorman
Chevrolet
Buoy One Seafood Market and Restaurant
10
21
Jimmy Blewett
JON BERTUCCIO
Stephen Kopcik
Troyer
Gershow Recycling
11
22
Kyle Bonsignore
KYLE BONSIGNORE
Cam McDermott
Chevrolet
Chateau Performance/MTT
12
24
Andrew Krause
DIANE KRAUSE
Robert Hyer
Chevrolet
Supreme Mfg. Co.
13
26
Gary Mcdonald
SEAN MCDONALD
Chad Mcdonald
Chevrolet
Lakeland Landscaping &TRC Electrical
14
28
PAUL CHARETTE
SHAWN BRULE
SHAWN BRULE
TBA
Polar Beverages
15
29
Spencer Davis
SPENCER DAVIS
Alex Query Iii
Ford
Ionx Supreme Lubricants
16
32
Tyler Rypkema
DEAN RYPKEMA
Zach Truesdail
Chevrolet
Musco/Northern Drilling
17
34
J B Fortin
NICOLE FORTIN
Kenneth Lechner
Chevrolet
John’s Fuel, Whip city Jerky, Johns Tree Removal, Golden Jalapeno
18
36
David Sapienza
JUDY THILBERG
Tommy Grasso
Chevrolet
Sapienza Enterprises
19
49
Chris Young
CHRIS YOUNG
TBA
TBA
JH Homstead
20
50
Ron Williams Jr.
PAUL LES
Adam Skowyra
Ford
Empower Financial Advisory & RB Enterprises
21
51
Justin Bonsignore
KENNETH MASSA
Ryan Stone
Chevrolet
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
22
54
Tommy Catalano
DAVID CATALANO
David Catalano
Chevrolet
FX Caprara
23
55
Jeremy Gerstner
DAWN GERSTNER
TBA
Chevrolet
GMP Lawn Care
24
58
Eric Goodale
EDGAR GOODALE
Jason Shepphard
Chevrolet
GAF Roofing
25
59
Matt Kimball
JODY LAUZON
Steve Mendoza
Dodge
BNP Machine
26
60
Matt Hirschman
ROY HALL
Matt Hirschman
Troyer
PeeDee Motorsports
27
64
Austin Beers
MIKE MURPHY
Ron Yuhas Jr
Toyota
Dell Electric, Lumiere Electrical, Andrew James Interiors, AP Marquadt & Sons
28
70
Dylan Slepian
STEVE SEUSS
Brian Magee
Chevrolet
Eastport Feeds
29
77
Max Mclaughlin
MIKE CURB
Gary Putnam
Chevrolet
Curb Records
30
79
Jon Mckennedy
TIM LEPINE
Dale Hedquist
Chevrolet
Hoosier, Christopher Towing, TFR, Willwood Brakes, Sunoco
31
82
Craig Lutz
DANNY WATTS, JR
Doulgas Ogiejko
Chevrolet
Horton Ave Materials/Goodie Racing
32
120
Edward Mccarthy
Edward McCarthy, Jr.
William Cole
TBA
McCarthy’s Marine Sales