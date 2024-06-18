Advertisement

Entry list: Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Mohegan Sun 100

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  • Entry list

Car No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Chassis

Sponsor

00

Andy Jankowiak

Jody Lauzon

Steve Mendoza

Chevrolet

KLAS Motorsports; Florida Safety Systems; Automotive Consultants

01

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Racing, LLC

Jake Marosz

Troyer

Pine Knoll Auto Sales; Farm Fueled Nutrition

1

Patrick Emerling

RGM AZ LLC

Dale Hedquist

LFR

Fleetworks, Inc

3

Jake Johnson

Boehler’s Racing Equipment

Greg Fournier

Boehler Racing

Propane Plus; Lin’s Propane Trucks

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Racing

Cale Gale

FURY Race Cars

Connolly Companies, LLC

6

Samual Rameau

Rameau Family Motorsports

J.R. Boccanfuso

FURY Race Cars

Rameau Family Motorsports

7

Doug Coby

Tommy Baldwin Racing LLC

Tommy Baldwin

PSR Products

Baldwin Automotive

8

John-Michael Shenette

Eighty-Two Autosport

TBA

LFR

Eighty-Two Services

15

Joey Cipriano III

Fueled Up Motorsports

Ryan Plourde

FURY Race Cars

Dependable Energy; Bass Plating

16

Ron Silk

Haydt Yannone Racing

Phil Moran

FURY Race Cars

Blue Mountain Machine; Future Homes

17

Anthony Nocella

Michele Davini

Chris McTaggart

LFR

Xtreme Racing;Sekor Machine;Zilinski Heating & Cooling;Bells Septic;AL Johnson & Sons Roofing;Sontag Motorsports;Carbones Win

18

Ken Heagy

Robert Pollifrone

Greg Gorman

FURY Race Cars

Buoy One Restaurant & Seafood

19

Anthony Sesely

Wanick Motorsports LLC

Stephen Kopcik

Troyer

Franzosa Trucking Company; Karchner Warehousing

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Kyle Bonsignore

Cam McDermott

FURY Race Cars

Chalew Performance; MTT; Munns Auto

26

Gary McDonald

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

Chad McDonald

Chevrolet

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

32

Tyler Rypkema

Dean Rypkema

Zach Truesdail

FURY Race Cars

Musco Lighting; Northeast Drilling; Make A Wish

36

David Sapienza

Judith Thilberg

Greg Kleila

Troyer

Sapienza Racing; Eastport Feed

38

Luke Baldwin

PSR Products

Neal Cantor

PSR Products

Pace-O-Matic; S&S Racing; Mohawk; Baldwin Automotive; PSR Products

40

Ryan Preece

Jeff Preece

Jeff Preece

FURY Race Cars

Race Choice; Flamingo Motorsports; Mizzy Construction

43

Matt Kimball

William Kimball Trucking

William Kimball Jr.

LFR

J&M Towing and Recovery; Poodiack Wealth Management; Central Mass Tree

44

Chase Dowling

Lawney Tinio

Daniel Gamache

LFR

Harshaw Paving ; Olivas Market

46

Craig Lutz

Goodie Racing

Douglas Ogiejko

FURY Race Cars

Riverhead Building Supply

51

Justin Bonsignore

Kenneth Massa Motorsports, LLC

Ryan Stone

FURY Race Cars

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

54

Tommy Catalano

Catalano Motorsports

Rick Kluth

Troyer

FX Caprara

56

Trevor Catalano

Catalano Motorsports

David Catalano

Troyer

Catalano Motorsports

58

Eric Goodale

Goodie Motorsports

Jason Shephard

FURY Race Cars

GAF Roofing

64

Austin Beers

KLM Motorsports

Ron Yuhas

Troyer

G & G Electrical Supply; Dell Electric; Lumiere Electrical; Andrew James Interiors; Hughes Motors; AP Marquadt & Sons

70

Andy Seuss

Steve Seuss

Steve Seuss

LFR

Rockingham Boat

79

Jon McKennedy

Jon McKennedy

John Lowinski

FURY Race Cars

Christopher’s Towing

84

Tyler Catalano

Catalano Motorsports

JJ Vece

Troyer

Catalano Motorsports

89

Matt Swanson

John Swanson

Gary Casella

FURY Race Cars

Cervaolos Auto; Casella Snowplows; Mullys Auto Repair

114

Bobby Santos III

Advantage Motorsports, LLC

Bill Putney

LFR

AdvantageTrucks.com; Anastasi Trucking

128

Mike Marshall

Taylor Charbonnier

Kevin Ledoux

Troyer

MLM Diagnostics; Jusczak Electric

 