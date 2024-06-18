Entry list: Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Mohegan Sun 100
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Entry list
Car No.
Driver
Team
Crew Chief
Chassis
Sponsor
00
Andy Jankowiak
Jody Lauzon
Steve Mendoza
Chevrolet
KLAS Motorsports; Florida Safety Systems; Automotive Consultants
01
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Racing, LLC
Jake Marosz
Troyer
Pine Knoll Auto Sales; Farm Fueled Nutrition
1
Patrick Emerling
RGM AZ LLC
Dale Hedquist
LFR
Fleetworks, Inc
3
Jake Johnson
Boehler’s Racing Equipment
Greg Fournier
Boehler Racing
Propane Plus; Lin’s Propane Trucks
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Racing
Cale Gale
FURY Race Cars
Connolly Companies, LLC
6
Samual Rameau
Rameau Family Motorsports
J.R. Boccanfuso
FURY Race Cars
Rameau Family Motorsports
7
Doug Coby
Tommy Baldwin Racing LLC
Tommy Baldwin
PSR Products
Baldwin Automotive
8
John-Michael Shenette
Eighty-Two Autosport
TBA
LFR
Eighty-Two Services
15
Joey Cipriano III
Fueled Up Motorsports
Ryan Plourde
FURY Race Cars
Dependable Energy; Bass Plating
16
Ron Silk
Haydt Yannone Racing
Phil Moran
FURY Race Cars
Blue Mountain Machine; Future Homes
17
Anthony Nocella
Michele Davini
Chris McTaggart
LFR
Xtreme Racing;Sekor Machine;Zilinski Heating & Cooling;Bells Septic;AL Johnson & Sons Roofing;Sontag Motorsports;Carbones Win
18
Ken Heagy
Robert Pollifrone
Greg Gorman
FURY Race Cars
Buoy One Restaurant & Seafood
19
Anthony Sesely
Wanick Motorsports LLC
Stephen Kopcik
Troyer
Franzosa Trucking Company; Karchner Warehousing
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Kyle Bonsignore
Cam McDermott
FURY Race Cars
Chalew Performance; MTT; Munns Auto
26
Gary McDonald
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
Chad McDonald
Chevrolet
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
32
Tyler Rypkema
Dean Rypkema
Zach Truesdail
FURY Race Cars
Musco Lighting; Northeast Drilling; Make A Wish
36
David Sapienza
Judith Thilberg
Greg Kleila
Troyer
Sapienza Racing; Eastport Feed
38
Luke Baldwin
PSR Products
Neal Cantor
PSR Products
Pace-O-Matic; S&S Racing; Mohawk; Baldwin Automotive; PSR Products
40
Ryan Preece
Jeff Preece
Jeff Preece
FURY Race Cars
Race Choice; Flamingo Motorsports; Mizzy Construction
43
Matt Kimball
William Kimball Trucking
William Kimball Jr.
LFR
J&M Towing and Recovery; Poodiack Wealth Management; Central Mass Tree
44
Chase Dowling
Lawney Tinio
Daniel Gamache
LFR
Harshaw Paving ; Olivas Market
46
Craig Lutz
Goodie Racing
Douglas Ogiejko
FURY Race Cars
Riverhead Building Supply
51
Justin Bonsignore
Kenneth Massa Motorsports, LLC
Ryan Stone
FURY Race Cars
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
54
Tommy Catalano
Catalano Motorsports
Rick Kluth
Troyer
FX Caprara
56
Trevor Catalano
Catalano Motorsports
David Catalano
Troyer
Catalano Motorsports
58
Eric Goodale
Goodie Motorsports
Jason Shephard
FURY Race Cars
GAF Roofing
64
Austin Beers
KLM Motorsports
Ron Yuhas
Troyer
G & G Electrical Supply; Dell Electric; Lumiere Electrical; Andrew James Interiors; Hughes Motors; AP Marquadt & Sons
70
Andy Seuss
Steve Seuss
Steve Seuss
LFR
Rockingham Boat
79
Jon McKennedy
Jon McKennedy
John Lowinski
FURY Race Cars
Christopher’s Towing
84
Tyler Catalano
Catalano Motorsports
JJ Vece
Troyer
Catalano Motorsports
89
Matt Swanson
John Swanson
Gary Casella
FURY Race Cars
Cervaolos Auto; Casella Snowplows; Mullys Auto Repair
114
Bobby Santos III
Advantage Motorsports, LLC
Bill Putney
LFR
AdvantageTrucks.com; Anastasi Trucking
128
Mike Marshall
Taylor Charbonnier
Kevin Ledoux
Troyer
MLM Diagnostics; Jusczak Electric