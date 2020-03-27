Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway
Virtual Texas Motor Speedway will host the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1, FOX Sports App) in the second race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.
Below is the current entry list for the 35-car field, containing drivers locked into the field. Below that is the entry list of drivers who will attempt to race their way into the big show on Sunday.
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 ENTRY LIST
* Subject to change
No.
Driver
1
3
Austin Dillon
6
Ross Chastain
8
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
9
Chase Elliott
11
Denny Hamlin
12
Ryan Blaney
13
Ty Dillon
14
Clint Bowyer
16
Greg Biffle
17
Chris Buescher
18
19
Bobby Labonte
20
Erik Jones
21
Matt DiBenedetto
24
William Byron
31
Tyler Reddick
34
Michael McDowell
37
Ryan Preece
38
John Hunter Nemechek
42
Kyle Larson
43
Bubba Wallace
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48
Jimmie Johnson
51
Garrett Smithley
66
Timmy Hill
77
Parker Kligerman
88
Alex Bowman
89
Landon Cassill
95
Christopher Bell
96
Daniel Suarez
ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY
* Subject to change
No.
Driver
7
Justin Allgaier
15
Brennan Poole
16
Justin Haley
22
Austin Cindric
23
Sam Mayer
26
Tyler Ankrum
29
Kaz Grala
33
Anthony Alfredo
35
Todd Gilliland
36
Jesse Iwuji
40
Ryan Truex
45
Ty Majeski
46
Chandler Smith
50
Jeffrey Earnhardt
52
Stewart Friesen
53
Joey Gase
54
Kyle Weatherman
63
Scott Stenzel
68
Brandon Brown
74
Sheldon Creed
78
Ryan Ellis
80
Joe Graf Jr.
81
Christian Eckes
90
Alex Labbe
93
Myatt Snider
98
Chase Briscoe
99
Harrison Burton
02
Spencer Boyd
08
Jeb Burton
TBD
Ruben Garcia
TBD
Derek Kraus
TBD
Drew Dollar
TBD
JJ Yeley