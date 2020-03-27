Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Virtual Texas Motor Speedway will host the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1, FOX Sports App) in the second race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

RELATED: FOX Sports to televise eNASCAR races | Best iRacing tracks, ranked by Twitter

Below is the current entry list for the 35-car field, containing drivers locked into the field. Below that is the entry list of drivers who will attempt to race their way into the big show on Sunday.

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 ENTRY LIST

* Subject to change

No.

Driver

1

Kurt Busch

3

Austin Dillon

6

Ross Chastain

8

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

9

Chase Elliott

11

Denny Hamlin

12

Ryan Blaney

13

Ty Dillon

14

Clint Bowyer

16

Greg Biffle

17

Chris Buescher

18

Kyle Busch

19

Bobby Labonte

20

Erik Jones

21

Matt DiBenedetto

24

William Byron

31

Tyler Reddick

34

Michael McDowell

37

Ryan Preece

38

John Hunter Nemechek

42

Kyle Larson

43

Bubba Wallace

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

48

Jimmie Johnson

51

Garrett Smithley

66

Timmy Hill

77

Parker Kligerman

88

Alex Bowman

89

Landon Cassill

95

Christopher Bell

96

Daniel Suarez

 

ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY

* Subject to change

No.

Driver

7

Justin Allgaier

15

Brennan Poole

16

Justin Haley

22

Austin Cindric

23

Sam Mayer

26

Tyler Ankrum

29

Kaz Grala

33

Anthony Alfredo

35

Todd Gilliland

36

Jesse Iwuji

40

Ryan Truex

45

Ty Majeski

46

Chandler Smith

50

Jeffrey Earnhardt

52

Stewart Friesen

53

Joey Gase

54

Kyle Weatherman

63

Scott Stenzel

68

Brandon Brown

74

Sheldon Creed

78

Ryan Ellis

80

Joe Graf Jr.

81

Christian Eckes

90

Alex Labbe

93

Myatt Snider

98

Chase Briscoe

99

Harrison Burton

02

Spencer Boyd

08

Jeb Burton

TBD

Ruben Garcia

TBD

Derek Kraus

TBD

Drew Dollar

TBD

JJ Yeley

