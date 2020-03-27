Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Virtual Texas Motor Speedway will host the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX/FS1, FOX Sports App) in the second race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Below is the current entry list for the 35-car field, containing drivers locked into the field. Below that is the entry list of drivers who will attempt to race their way into the big show on Sunday.

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS 125 ENTRY LIST

* Subject to change

No. Driver 1 Kurt Busch 3 Austin Dillon 6 Ross Chastain 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 9 Chase Elliott 11 Denny Hamlin 12 Ryan Blaney 13 Ty Dillon 14 Clint Bowyer 16 Greg Biffle 17 Chris Buescher 18 Kyle Busch 19 Bobby Labonte 20 Erik Jones 21 Matt DiBenedetto 24 William Byron 31 Tyler Reddick 34 Michael McDowell 37 Ryan Preece 38 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Kyle Larson 43 Bubba Wallace 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 48 Jimmie Johnson 51 Garrett Smithley 66 Timmy Hill 77 Parker Kligerman 88 Alex Bowman 89 Landon Cassill 95 Christopher Bell 96 Daniel Suarez

ATTEMPTING TO QUALIFY

