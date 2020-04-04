Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway will host two races this week as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series gets a bit of a new look.

What won‘t be different is the participation of NASCAR Cup Series stars, both past and present. What will be different is the race format on Sunday and a new Saturday night show that uses ARCA Menards Series cars and includes drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

The lineup for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App), will be set after two heat races. Everyone in the heat races will transfer to the main event.

Meanwhile, the additional Saturday event, Saturday Night Thunder, will be live-streamed on eNASCAR.com and will feature a format familiar to short-track fans with multiple heat races leading up to a main event. None of Saturday’s racers will transfer to Sunday‘s event, but it‘s a way to provide additional esports action during a time when NASCAR regulars are away from the track because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is the current entry list for both races, containing drivers locked into the field. The entry list is subject to change.

FOOD CITY SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY M&Ms ENTRY LIST

* Subject to change

No.

Driver

Affiliation

1

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

6

Ross Chastain

Roush Fenway Racing

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

14

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

17

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

18

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

Bobby Labonte

Invitational

20

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

31

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

37

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

38

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

42

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

43

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

51

Garrett Smithley

Invitational

66

Timmy Hill

Invitational

77

Parker Kligerman

Invitational

88

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

89

Landon Cassill

Invitational

95

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

96

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

 

SATURDAY NIGHT THUNDER ENTRY LIST

* Subject to change

No.

Driver

90

Alex Labbe

33

Anthony Alfredo

052

Bayley Currey

57

Blake Koch

68

Brandon Brown

15

Brennan Poole

46

Chandler Smith

04

Chase Cabre

81

Christian Eckes

20

Harrison Burton

08

Jeb Burton

36

Jesse Iwuji

85

JJ Yeley

53

Joey Gase

7

Justin Allgaier

10

Justin Haley

29

Kaz Grala

54

Kyle Weatherman

75

Landon Huffman

67

Logan Seavey

5

Matt Mills

1

Michael Annett

93

Myatt Snider

27

Ruben Garcia

78

Ryan Ellis

40

Ryan Truex

23

Sam Mayer

63

Scott Stenzel

74

Sheldon Creed

02

Spencer Boyd

25

Stephen Leicht

52

Stewart Friesen

45

Ty Majeski

26

Tyler Ankrum

55

Will Rodgers

 

