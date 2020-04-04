Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol Motor Speedway
Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway will host two races this week as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series gets a bit of a new look.
What won‘t be different is the participation of NASCAR Cup Series stars, both past and present. What will be different is the race format on Sunday and a new Saturday night show that uses ARCA Menards Series cars and includes drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.
The lineup for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App), will be set after two heat races. Everyone in the heat races will transfer to the main event.
Meanwhile, the additional Saturday event, Saturday Night Thunder, will be live-streamed on eNASCAR.com and will feature a format familiar to short-track fans with multiple heat races leading up to a main event. None of Saturday’s racers will transfer to Sunday‘s event, but it‘s a way to provide additional esports action during a time when NASCAR regulars are away from the track because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below is the current entry list for both races, containing drivers locked into the field. The entry list is subject to change.
FOOD CITY SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY M&Ms ENTRY LIST
* Subject to change
No.
Driver
Affiliation
1
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
2
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
6
Ross Chastain
Roush Fenway Racing
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
14
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
17
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
18
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
Bobby Labonte
Invitational
20
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
31
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
37
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
38
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
42
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
43
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
48
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
51
Garrett Smithley
Invitational
66
Timmy Hill
Invitational
77
Parker Kligerman
Invitational
88
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
89
Landon Cassill
Invitational
95
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
96
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
SATURDAY NIGHT THUNDER ENTRY LIST
* Subject to change
No.
Driver
90
Alex Labbe
33
Anthony Alfredo
052
Bayley Currey
57
Blake Koch
68
Brandon Brown
15
Brennan Poole
46
Chandler Smith
04
Chase Cabre
81
Christian Eckes
20
Harrison Burton
08
Jeb Burton
36
Jesse Iwuji
85
JJ Yeley
53
Joey Gase
7
Justin Allgaier
10
Justin Haley
29
Kaz Grala
54
Kyle Weatherman
75
Landon Huffman
67
Logan Seavey
5
Matt Mills
1
Michael Annett
93
Myatt Snider
27
Ruben Garcia
78
Ryan Ellis
40
Ryan Truex
23
Sam Mayer
63
Scott Stenzel
74
Sheldon Creed
02
Spencer Boyd
25
Stephen Leicht
52
Stewart Friesen
45
Ty Majeski
26
Tyler Ankrum
55
Will Rodgers