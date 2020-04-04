Entry list for iRacing Pro Invitational Series at Bristol Motor Speedway

Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway will host two races this week as the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series gets a bit of a new look.

What won‘t be different is the participation of NASCAR Cup Series stars, both past and present. What will be different is the race format on Sunday and a new Saturday night show that uses ARCA Menards Series cars and includes drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

The lineup for Sunday’s main event, the Food City Showdown presented by M&Ms (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App), will be set after two heat races. Everyone in the heat races will transfer to the main event.

Meanwhile, the additional Saturday event, Saturday Night Thunder, will be live-streamed on eNASCAR.com and will feature a format familiar to short-track fans with multiple heat races leading up to a main event. None of Saturday’s racers will transfer to Sunday‘s event, but it‘s a way to provide additional esports action during a time when NASCAR regulars are away from the track because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is the current entry list for both races, containing drivers locked into the field. The entry list is subject to change.

FOOD CITY SHOWDOWN PRESENTED BY M&Ms ENTRY LIST

No. Driver Affiliation 1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 6 Ross Chastain Roush Fenway Racing 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 13 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 14 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Bobby Labonte Invitational 20 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 31 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 37 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 38 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 42 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 43 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 48 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 51 Garrett Smithley Invitational 66 Timmy Hill Invitational 77 Parker Kligerman Invitational 88 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 89 Landon Cassill Invitational 95 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 96 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing

SATURDAY NIGHT THUNDER ENTRY LIST

