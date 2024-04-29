Advertisement

Entry list: Granite State Derby at Monadnock Speedway

Granite State Derby

Monadnock Speedway

  • Entry list

Car No.

Driver

Team

Crew Chief

Chassis Mfg

Sponsor

01

Melissa Fifield

Pine Knoll Racing, LLC

Jake Marosz

Troyer

Pine Knoll Auto Sales

1

Patrick Emerling

RGM AZ LLC

Dale Hedquist

LFR

Fleetworks, Inc

3

Jake Johnson

Boehler’s Racing Equipment

Greg Fournier

Boehler Racing

Propane Plus; Lin’s Propane Trucks

4

Tim Connolly

Connolly Racing

Cale Gale

FURY Race Cars

Connolly Companies, LLC

5

Kyle Ebersole

Bob Ebersole

Bob Ebersole

FURY Race Cars

Ebersole Excavating, Inc.

15

Joey Cipriano III

Fueled Up Motorsports

Ryan Plourde

FURY Race Cars

Dependable Energy & Bass Plating

16

Ron Silk

Haydt Yannone Racing

Phil Moran

FURY Race Cars

Blue Mountain Machine; Future Homes

18

Ken Heagy

Robert Pollifrone

Greg Gorman

FURY Race Cars

Buoy Seafood & Restaurant

19

Anthony Sesely

Wanick Motorsports LLC

James Archibald

Troyer

Franzosa Trucking Company; Karchner Warehousing

22

Kyle Bonsignore

Kyle Bonsignore

Cam McDermott

FURY Race Cars

Chalew Performance; MTT; Munns Auto

25

Brian Robie

Robie Motorsports LLC

Cody Rose

Troyer

Maurice Enterprises

26

TBA

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

Chad McDonald

Chevrolet

Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply

32

Tyler Rypkema

Dean Rypkema

Zach Truesdail

FURY Race Cars

Musco Lighting; Northeast Drilling

43

Matthew Kimball

William Kimball Trucking

William Kimball Jr.

LFR

J&M Towing and Recovery | Poodiack Wealth Management | Central Mass Tree

46

Craig Lutz

Goodie Racing

Douglas Ogiejko

FURY Race Cars

Riverhead Building Supply

51

Justin Bonsignore

Kenneth Massa Motorsports, LLC

Ryan Stone

FURY Race Cars

Phoenix Communications, Inc.

54

Tommy Catalano

Catalano Motorsports

Rick Kluth

Troyer

FX Caprara

56

Trevor Catalano

Catalano Motorsports

David Catalano

Troyer

Catalano Motorsports

58

Timmy Solomito

Goodie Motorsports

Jason Shephard

FURY Race Cars

GAF Roofing

60

Matt Hirschman

Pee Dee Motorsports LLC

Mike Stein

LFR

Elite

64

Austin Beers

KLM Motorsports

Ron Yuhas

Troyer

G&G Electrical Supply, AP Marquadt & Sons, Dell Electric, Lumiere Electrical, Andrew James Interiors, Hughes Motors

79

Jonathan McKennedy

Jonathan McKennedy

TBA

FURY Race Cars

Christopher’s Towing

84

Tyler Catalano

Catalano Motorsports

JJ Vece

Troyer

Catalano Motorsports

92

Anthony Nocella

Anthony Nocella

Chris Burdell

LFR

Nocella Paving; K and D Associates; Airgas

181

Nathan Wenzel

Keri-Ann Wenzel

TBA

Troyer

1812 Auto Body