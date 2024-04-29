Entry list: Granite State Derby at Monadnock Speedway
Granite State Derby
Monadnock Speedway
Entry list
Car No.
Driver
Team
Crew Chief
Chassis Mfg
Sponsor
01
Melissa Fifield
Pine Knoll Racing, LLC
Jake Marosz
Troyer
Pine Knoll Auto Sales
1
Patrick Emerling
RGM AZ LLC
Dale Hedquist
LFR
Fleetworks, Inc
3
Jake Johnson
Boehler’s Racing Equipment
Greg Fournier
Boehler Racing
Propane Plus; Lin’s Propane Trucks
4
Tim Connolly
Connolly Racing
Cale Gale
FURY Race Cars
Connolly Companies, LLC
5
Kyle Ebersole
Bob Ebersole
Bob Ebersole
FURY Race Cars
Ebersole Excavating, Inc.
15
Joey Cipriano III
Fueled Up Motorsports
Ryan Plourde
FURY Race Cars
Dependable Energy & Bass Plating
16
Ron Silk
Haydt Yannone Racing
Phil Moran
FURY Race Cars
Blue Mountain Machine; Future Homes
18
Ken Heagy
Robert Pollifrone
Greg Gorman
FURY Race Cars
Buoy Seafood & Restaurant
19
Anthony Sesely
Wanick Motorsports LLC
James Archibald
Troyer
Franzosa Trucking Company; Karchner Warehousing
22
Kyle Bonsignore
Kyle Bonsignore
Cam McDermott
FURY Race Cars
Chalew Performance; MTT; Munns Auto
25
Brian Robie
Robie Motorsports LLC
Cody Rose
Troyer
Maurice Enterprises
26
TBA
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
Chad McDonald
Chevrolet
Lakeland Avenue Landscape Supply
32
Tyler Rypkema
Dean Rypkema
Zach Truesdail
FURY Race Cars
Musco Lighting; Northeast Drilling
43
Matthew Kimball
William Kimball Trucking
William Kimball Jr.
LFR
J&M Towing and Recovery | Poodiack Wealth Management | Central Mass Tree
46
Craig Lutz
Goodie Racing
Douglas Ogiejko
FURY Race Cars
Riverhead Building Supply
51
Justin Bonsignore
Kenneth Massa Motorsports, LLC
Ryan Stone
FURY Race Cars
Phoenix Communications, Inc.
54
Tommy Catalano
Catalano Motorsports
Rick Kluth
Troyer
FX Caprara
56
Trevor Catalano
Catalano Motorsports
David Catalano
Troyer
Catalano Motorsports
58
Timmy Solomito
Goodie Motorsports
Jason Shephard
FURY Race Cars
GAF Roofing
60
Matt Hirschman
Pee Dee Motorsports LLC
Mike Stein
LFR
Elite
64
Austin Beers
KLM Motorsports
Ron Yuhas
Troyer
G&G Electrical Supply, AP Marquadt & Sons, Dell Electric, Lumiere Electrical, Andrew James Interiors, Hughes Motors
79
Jonathan McKennedy
Jonathan McKennedy
TBA
FURY Race Cars
Christopher’s Towing
84
Tyler Catalano
Catalano Motorsports
JJ Vece
Troyer
Catalano Motorsports
92
Anthony Nocella
Anthony Nocella
Chris Burdell
LFR
Nocella Paving; K and D Associates; Airgas
181
Nathan Wenzel
Keri-Ann Wenzel
TBA
Troyer
1812 Auto Body