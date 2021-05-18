Entry list, fan-vote winner revealed for COTA Pro Invitational Series race
The fourth round of the 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is set for Wednesday at virtual The Circuit of The Americas, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on FS1. The race, a 32-lapper featuring 40 cars and two resets, will get underway at 7 p.m. ET, also on FS1.
The fan-vote winner, as revealed on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub is once again Jesse Iwuji. The popular NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver will join promoter’s provisional picks Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer as special entries into the race.
Wednesday’s race was designed with the idea to give fans a preview of The Circuit of The Americas, which the NASCAR national series will take on for the first time starting with Saturday’s Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series races. The Cup Series will follow on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Here is the entry list for Wednesday’s Pro Invitational Series race (subject to change).
No.
Team
Driver
00
StarCom Racing
Quin Houff
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
Kurt Busch
2
Team Penske
Brad Keselowski
3
Richard Childress Racing
Austin Dillon
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick
5
Hendrick Motorsports
Kyle Larson
6
Roush Fenway Racing
Ryan Newman
7
Spire Motorsports
Corey Lajoie
8
Richard Childress Racing
Tyler Reddick
9
Hendrick Motorsports
Chase Elliott
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
Aric Almirola
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin
12
Team Penske
Ryan Blaney
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
Chase Briscoe
15
Rick Ware Racing
James Davison
17
Roush Fenway Racing
Chris Beuscher
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
Martin Truex, Jr.
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
Christopher Bell
21
Wood Brothers Racing
Matt DiBenedetto
22
Team Penske
Joey Logano
23
23XI
Bubba Wallace
24
Hendrick Motorsports
William Byron
34
Front Row Motorsports
Michael McDowell
38
Front Row Motorsports
Anthony Alfredo
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
Cole Custer
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
Ross Chastain
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
Eric Jones
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
48
Hendrick Motorsports
Alex Bowman
51
Petty Ware Racing
Garrett Smithley
52
Rick Ware Racing
Josh Bilicki
53
Rick Ware Racing
Joey Gase
77
Spire Motorsports
Justin Haley
78
Live Fast Racing
Kyle Tilley
99
Spire Motorsports
Daniel Suarez
66
MBM Motorsports
Timmy Hill
88
Promotor’s Provisional
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
79
Promotor’s Provisional
Clint Bowyer
87
Fan Vote
Jesse Iwuji