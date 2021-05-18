Entry list, fan-vote winner revealed for COTA Pro Invitational Series race

The fourth round of the 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is set for Wednesday at virtual The Circuit of The Americas, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on FS1. The race, a 32-lapper featuring 40 cars and two resets, will get underway at 7 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

The fan-vote winner, as revealed on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub is once again Jesse Iwuji. The popular NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver will join promoter’s provisional picks Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer as special entries into the race.

Wednesday’s race was designed with the idea to give fans a preview of The Circuit of The Americas, which the NASCAR national series will take on for the first time starting with Saturday’s Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series races. The Cup Series will follow on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Here is the entry list for Wednesday’s Pro Invitational Series race (subject to change).