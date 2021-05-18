Entry list, fan-vote winner revealed for COTA Pro Invitational Series race

Staff Report
·2 min read
Entry list, fan-vote winner revealed for COTA Pro Invitational Series race

The fourth round of the 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is set for Wednesday at virtual The Circuit of The Americas, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on FS1. The race, a 32-lapper featuring 40 cars and two resets, will get underway at 7 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

The fan-vote winner, as revealed on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub is once again Jesse Iwuji. The popular NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver will join promoter’s provisional picks Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer as special entries into the race.

Wednesday’s race was designed with the idea to give fans a preview of The Circuit of The Americas, which the NASCAR national series will take on for the first time starting with Saturday’s Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series races. The Cup Series will follow on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Here is the entry list for Wednesday’s Pro Invitational Series race (subject to change).

No.

Team

Driver

00

StarCom Racing

Quin Houff

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

Kurt Busch

2

Team Penske

Brad Keselowski

3

Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

Kevin Harvick

5

Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson

6

Roush Fenway Racing

Ryan Newman

7

Spire Motorsports

Corey Lajoie

8

Richard Childress Racing

Tyler Reddick

9

Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

Aric Almirola

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin

12

Team Penske

Ryan Blaney

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

Chase Briscoe

15

Rick Ware Racing

James Davison

17

Roush Fenway Racing

Chris Beuscher

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex, Jr.

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell

21

Wood Brothers Racing

Matt DiBenedetto

22

Team Penske

Joey Logano

23

23XI

Bubba Wallace

24

Hendrick Motorsports

William Byron

34

Front Row Motorsports

Michael McDowell

38

Front Row Motorsports

Anthony Alfredo

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

Cole Custer

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

Ross Chastain

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

Eric Jones

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

48

Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman

51

Petty Ware Racing

Garrett Smithley

52

Rick Ware Racing

Josh Bilicki

53

Rick Ware Racing

Joey Gase

77

Spire Motorsports

Justin Haley

78

Live Fast Racing

Kyle Tilley

99

Spire Motorsports

Daniel Suarez

66

MBM Motorsports

Timmy Hill

88

Promotor’s Provisional

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

79

Promotor’s Provisional

Clint Bowyer

87

Fan Vote

Jesse Iwuji

Recommended Stories