Entry list for Dixie Vodka 150 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational at Homestead-Miami

Numerical entry list for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 150 (1:30 p.m. ET, FS1) for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. (Field is 29 former or current NASCAR Cup Series drivers locked in by invitation, plus six drivers from the Xfinity and Gander Trucks Series who advanced by a 20-lap qualifying race.):

No. 1 — Kurt Busch

No. 2 — Brad Keselowski

No. 3 — Austin Dillon

No. 6 — Ross Chastain

No. 7 — Justin Allgaier

No. 8 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

No. 9 — Chase Elliott

No. 11 — Denny Hamlin

No. 12 — Austin Cindric

No. 13 — Ty Dillon

No. 14 — Clint Bowyer

No. 17 — Chris Buescher

No. 18 — Kyle Busch

No. 19 — Bobby Labonte

No. 20 — Erik Jones

No. 21 — Matt DiBenedetto

No. 22 — Joey Logano

No. 24 — William Byron

No. 33 — Anthony Alfredo

No. 34 — Michael McDowell

No. 37 — Ryan Preece

No. 38 — John Hunter Nemechek

No. 40 — Ryan Truex

No. 42 — Kyle Larson

No. 43 — Bubba Wallace

No. 45 — Ty Majeski

No. 47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 48 — Jimmie Johnson

No. 51 — Garrett Smithley

No. 66 — Timmy Hill

No. 77 — Parker Kligerman

No. 88 — Alex Bowman

No. 89 — Landon Cassill

No. 95 — Christopher Bell

No. 98 — Chase Briscoe

Failed to qualify: No. 16, Justin Haley; No. 36, Jesse Iwuji; No. 50, Jeffrey Earnhardt; No. 52, Stewart Friesen; No. 93, Myatt Snider.