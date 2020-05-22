There are 40 entries for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET on Fox).

The race is the third in eight days for the Cup Series following races at Darlington on Sunday and Wednesday.

Ross Chastain is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet for the second time this season (Daytona 500). The car will be prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing.

JJ Yeley is entered in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7 Chevrolet. This is the team’s second start this year.

Gray Gaulding is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 27 Ford.

Unlike the two races at Darlington, the field will be set by qualifying at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the race. He beat Joey Logano and Kyle Busch for the victory last year.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity Series – Alsco 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Monday on FS1)

There are 37 cars entered into Monday’s Xfinity Series race.

Kyle Busch is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota.

Austin Hill is entered in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61 Toyota.

Garrett Smithley is entered in SS Greenlight Racing’s No. 07 Chevrolet.

Tyler Reddick won this race last year over Justin Allgaier and Jeffrey Earnhardt

Click here for the entry list.

Entry list for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com