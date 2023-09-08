An entry fee for Venice is coming – here are five places that could be next

From next year, the Italian city will introduce a €5 (£4.30) fee for tourists to enter the city - Moment RF/Getty

People who complain of the “Disneyfication” of Venice, avert your eyes. Because next year, the city will introduce a €5 (£4.30) fee to enter the city.

The entry charge was first suggested in 2019, but ended up getting sidelined by the pandemic and later, by procedural hiccups. The trial is expected to run for 30 days next year, and while the exact dates are not yet known, they will mainly fall on bank holidays and summer weekends.

The aim of the fee, which will apply to day-trippers aged 14 and over, is to establish “a new balance between the rights of those who live, study or work in Venice and those who visit the city,” according to Simone Venturini, Venice’s tourism councillor.

Surprisingly, Venice tourism authorities say the fee will not turn a profit, but will only just cover the cost of administering the scheme. So the funds raised won’t be put towards cleaning up the canals, for example, or restoring the parts of the city degraded by intense footfall. These issues were raised earlier this year by Unesco, who recommended putting Venice on the heritage danger list.

The response to the Venice entry fee has been lukewarm, and somewhat sceptical, among industry insiders. “A €5 fee is not big enough to reduce tourism numbers significantly,” said Justin Francis of Responsible Travel, which lobbies for positive tourist practices. “I’d like to see them be bolder and ensure they do make a profit that can be reinvested in the city for the benefit of residents and visitors,” he added.

Paul Charles of the PC Agency agrees. “Any fee has to be meaningful and make an impact on tourism volumes. Both Bhutan and Rwanda are good examples of countries which have successfully introduced appropriate fees, to not only manage numbers, but also to give back to the local communities through essential health and education projects. €5 is not going to make a difference to anyone.”

Telegraph Travel’s Italy expert, Anne Hanley, questioned the logistics of charging day trippers. “How would they even administer it? I’m going to Venice tomorrow, as I do two to three times a year. I’m staying in an apartment, not a hotel. Would I have to pay €5? Who decides? Then of course there’s the old argument: you want to stop Venice turning into a theme park, yet you want to charge people €5 to enter?”

Many destinations already charge a tourist tax, typically in the form of a nominal fee added onto a hotel room rate. You will find these in Barcelona, Rome, Venice, across Greece, and indeed in dozens of tourist destinations around the world. Even Manchester introduced a £1 per night room rate earlier this year, and Scotland has mooted the idea too. Not many go a step further in charging people for the pleasure of simply entering the destination, although some do.

Bhutan charges tourists a daily “sustainable development fee”, which used to be US$250 (£200) in the high season but was recently reduced to US$100 (£80) on September 1, 2023, and US$50 (£40) for children aged six to 12. That’s in addition to the one-off visa application fee of US$40 (£32). Bali will roll out a one-off US$10 (£8) entry fee from 2024, which will be pumped back into projects to benefit locals in the area. Another unlikely destination to charge visitors for entry is Clovelly in Devon. The picturesque fishing village, once owned by William the Conqueror, charges £8.75 for adults or £5.10 for children aged seven to 16.

Here are five places that could start charging next.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Logistically, it would be very easy to introduce an entry fee to the walled city of Dubrovnik, given that it only has three entry points (the main one being Pile gate). The city has suffered under the weight of its own popularity in recent years; its population of just over 41,000 was dwarfed by the 1.5 million tourists who arrived in 2019.

In 2018, to tackle overtourism, the mayor of Dubrovnik introduced plans to cap the number of cruises that could dock in the city - Alamy

To tackle the issue of overtourism, in 2018 the mayor introduced new plans to cap the number of cruises that could dock in the city to just two. He also reduced the number of souvenir stands in the city by 80 per cent. So, could an entry fee be on the horizon?

Sandra Milovčević, head of communications at Dubrovnik City Tourism, told the Telegraph: “The city of Dubrovnik believes that the entry fee model is not a good solution for Dubrovnik, but rather a proper destination management that has so far produced significant results in practice and had a positive response.”

The Isle of Skye, Scotland

The rugged Hebridean Isle of Skye has boomed in popularity in recent years, and has invested heavily in parking, restoring roads and easing congestion at the most popular spots such as the Fairy Pools after media reports that the island was “full”.

Skye has actually had an entry fee of sorts in recent memory. Just 20 years ago, visitors had to pay £11.40 for a round trip across the bridge connecting the island to the mainland. After significant protests, however, the toll was scrapped at the end of 2004.

Just 20 years ago, visitors had to pay £11.40 for a round trip across the bridge to Skye, but the toll was scrapped in 2004 - Alamy

Could such a thing ever return? Simon Cousins of the tourist organisation, Skye Connect, says they are managing tourism through other means: “On Skye we are currently utilising technology to manage the visitor experience and reduce congestion in key areas. The Scottish Government is planning to introduce a visitor levy which would be a charge on all overnight accommodation,” he said, speaking of their traffic-light system.

“We believe, and this is backed up by recent survey data from nearly 200 businesses, that any revenue raised on Skye should be spent on Skye in addressing some of the environmental and infrastructure issues created by the popularity of our island.”

The Isle of Capri, Italy

Given that Venice is set to introduce an entry fee, logic follows that Italy might introduce a similar measure at some of its other tourist hot spots, like Capri.

The mayor has made noises to suggest it could be considered one day: “We cannot stop tourists from landing here, but we have to regulate the flow of tourism and we will do some tests like in Venice,” the mayor of the island, Gianni De Martino, said in 2018.

Following Venice, it's not unthinkable that Italy might introduce a similar measure at some of its other tourist hot spots, like Capri - Alamy

So is an entry fee on the horizon? A spokesperson for the Italian tourist board told the Telegraph that no decision has been taken on Capri, and indeed there are no plans in the pipeline. But they said that the success of the Venice scheme will influence whether other parts of Italy suffering from overtourism could take similar action.

Hallstatt, Austria

The popular lakeside village of Hallstatt in Austria, which is said to have inspired Disney’s Frozen films, is the most likely destination to follow Venice’s lead by imposing a ticketing system.

The suggestion came after locals staged protests over the summer months due to overcrowding in the village; on some days in high season, the population of 700 was outnumbered by up to 10,000 visitors.

The popular lakeside village of Hallstatt is a likely destination to follow Venice’s lead by imposing a ticketing system - Alamy

“We have really tried a lot in terms of visitor management. But we have reached a point where we’re at the end of our possibilities,” said Mayor Alexander Scheutz.

There are no set details on when the system will come into force, or how much a ticket will cost, but it appears likely to go ahead after Austria’s tourism minister, Susanne Kraus-Winkler, spoke in favour of a tourist cap in the hot spot.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Earlier this year, Amsterdam told British stag groups to “stay away” in an advertising campaign aimed at 18 to 35-year-olds, and since 2019 the Netherlands tourist board has stopped actively promoting the city. Instead, they are trying to disperse visitors to lesser-visited corners such as the province of Zeeland or cities like Groningen. And earlier this year Amsterdam’s city council voted to ban cruise ships from docking at the city’s main terminal.

Amsterdam already bills a tourist tax of seven per cent of a tourist's accommodation rate, plus €3 per person per night - The Image Bank RF/Getty

Based on previous form (there is already a tourist tax of seven per cent of the accommodation rate, plus €3 per person per night), it isn’t unthinkable that Amsterdam might introduce an entry fee for day-trippers in the future. However, how such a thing would be managed is another question.

