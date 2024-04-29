With entries taken, gates assigned, trainers, jockeys plot Kentucky Derby tactics

Stronghold puts in a final workout Sunday for his date in the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Photo courtesy of Churchill Downs

April 29 (UPI) -- Trainers and jockeys started planning strategy for Saturday's 150th Kentucky Derby even as the starting slots were being drawn a week ahead of the big day.

There were few complaints and a lot of hope as 20 3-year-olds were assigned gates Saturday for the Run for the Roses.

The 5-2 morning-line favorite, Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Florida Derby winner Fierceness, was parked well out on the track in gate No. 17, but trainer Todd Pletcher professed to be unconcerned.

"I'm fine with the post," Pletcher said. "There's a long enough run into the first turn to hopefully establish position."

Trainer Chad Brown got the No. 2 gate for the second-favorite, Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone and No. 15 for Tampa Bay Derby winner Domestic Product. He had his mental wheels turning quickly with a positive spin.

Sofia Vives, last year's champion Canadian apprentice jockey, celebrates a five-win day Saturday at Woodbine, including her first stakes win aboard Sabatini. Photo by Michael Burns, photo courtesy of Woodbine

"Not that bad," Brown said. "Sierra Leone, he's in just a touch farther in than I wanted, but he didn't get the 1 hole, so I'm OK with that. With this particular horse, what I didn't want was the 19 or 20. ... It would have been hard for him to drop over without losing ground, significant ground, around the first turn.

"With Domestic Product, I thought it was a very good draw for him. He has a lot of natural speed, he should be in the second flight and I think that [jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.] will have plenty of options from the 15 for that long run down the stretch the first time to sort of position himself, hopefully, behind the half-dozen speed horses."

Fountain of Youth winner Dornoch got the dreaded No. 1 gate, but trainer Danny Gargan was looking on the bright side for his colt, who likes to run out front of rivals, anyway.

"Dornoch is going to come out of there running, so it's not the end of the world," he said.

Ultimately, racing luck probably is more important than post position -- a view espoused succinctly by trainer Brad Cox, whose three Derby horses got cozy gates Nos. 4, 8 and 9.

"Post positions are pretty overrated, in my opinion," Cox said. "They all drew fine. If you're a good enough horse you can overcome any post position. We can't control posts, so I like to keep things in perspective of what I can control, which is their training."

Training went on Sunday at Churchill Downs in perfect weather conditions and without incident. Five Derby hopefuls put in timed workouts, along with three fillies entered for Friday's Kentucky Oaks.

Fierceness has completed his major work for the Run for the Roses and just galloped Sunday. Sierra Leon, second pick on the morning line, walked in the Brown shed row after a 5-furlongs work Saturday. Brown said all is well with the colt and stablemate Domestic Product.

While the Derby contenders counted down the days, there was lots of racing elsewhere around North America.

International action also was hot and heavy from Hong Kong and Japan to Europe's first Group 1 race of the season. We cover all that in our separate international dispatch.

Filly & Mare Turf

Chop Chop bid for the lead outside the front-runner turning for home in Friday's $300,000 Grade III Bewitch Stakes at Keeneland, cleared and won by 2 1/4 lengths over Atomic Blonde. Vergara was third.

Turf Mile

Lammas nailed pacesetting Air Force Red in the final strides of Saturday's $175,000 Grade III San Francisco Mile at Golden Gate Fields, winning by a head over that one. Balnikhov rallied from last of 11 to finish third, just another 1/2 length back.

Uncorked uncorked a bubbly late run to get to the front at the right time in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Royal Heroine Stakes for fillies and mares at Santa Anita, outfinishing Justique to win by 2 lengths.

Good Lord Lorrie outfinished 21-1 chance The Big Torpedo to win Saturday's $125,000 Woodhaven Stakes for 3-year-olds at Aqueduct by 1/2 length. Walley World was third.

Sweet Rebecca, the odds-on favorite, took over in the stretch run in Sunday's $150,000 Memories of Silver Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct and won by 1 1/2 lengths from pacesetter Faith Understood.

Distaff

Hoosier Philly waited in mid-pack in Saturday's $200,000 Dig a Diamond Stakes at Oaklawn Park, found running room between rivals approaching the stretch and got clear to launch the winning bid. Absinthe finished second, 3 3/4 lengths back but 1/2 length ahead of Bluelightspecial.

Sprint

Valentine Candy stalked pacesetter Frost Free into the stretch run of Saturday's $300,000 Bachelor Stakes for 3-year-olds at Oaklawn Park, shot on by that one and won by 1 1/2 lengths. Frost Free held second with Cats by Five third.

The Chosen Vron, "overvelmingly" chosen favorite by the betting public, ran to his notices in Saturday's $100,000 Kona Gold Stakes at Santa Anita, pressing the pace before advancing to win by 3/4 length over Happy Jack.

Midnight Mascot rallied to a late lead in Sunday's $125,000 (Canadian) Woodstock Stakes for 3-year-olds on the Woodbine all-weather surface and got home first by 3/4 length over Adios Now.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Zeitlos came from well back in the field to win Saturday's $200,000 Roxelana Stakes at Churchill Downs by a neck over the favorite, Dazzling Blue.

Sabatini kicked away in deep stretch to win Saturday's $125,000 (Canadian) Star Shoot Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Woodbine by 2 1/4 lengths over the favorite, Mystic Lake.

The Florida-bred Uncle Mo filly ran 6 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:10.02 for Sofia Vives. It was the second career start for the filly and the first career stakes win for Vives, recently crowned as Canada's champion apprentice for 2023, who had five wins on opening day at Woodbine.

"I was super excited all winter," Vives said. "We knew when we came back that we wanted to rock it, and God willing, we did. It's a very good day."