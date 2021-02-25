Entitlement partners named for Circuit of The Americas NASCAR races in May

CONCORD, N.C. — Continuing to build upon one of the most anticipated weeks of the 2021 NASCAR schedule, Speedway Motorsports announced EchoPark Automotive, Pit Boss® Grills and FEVO as the official entitlement partners for NASCAR‘s inaugural May 21-23 race events at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

“The first-ever NASCAR at COTA race week is one of the most anticipated events on the revolutionary 2021 NASCAR schedule,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We are proud to announce new partnerships with EchoPark Automotive, Pit Boss® Grills and FEVO. These innovative, dynamic companies join us as entitlement partners to introduce NASCAR fans around the world to Circuit of The Americas.

“From fans to drivers to business partners, we‘ve seen a surge of excitement around COTA since the race week was first announced last fall,” added Smith. “EchoPark, Pit Boss® and FEVO are best-in-class brands that will help us create an experience like no other when stock car racing stampedes to Austin in May.”

EchoPark Fuels Excitement with Cup Series Race Sponsorship

Headlining the can‘t-miss weekend, EchoPark Automotive will be the title sponsor for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race contested on the world-renowned road course. The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix will be the grand finale for a weekend of white-knuckled, edge-of-your-seat racing and provide the fast-growing automotive retailer a national sports marketing platform.

EchoPark Automotive specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales providing below-market pricing, high-quality vehicles and an unmatched guest experience. EchoPark now operates 19 locations across 10 states, including six retail centers in Texas.

Through the partnership, EchoPark receives naming rights to the inaugural event, as well as entitlement for the NASCAR on FOX FS1 broadcast. The pre-owned vehicle retailer will also receive signature signage at the circuit, VIP dignitary roles and premium hospitality to entertain select customers and business partners. EchoPark will also execute a national in-store campaign to promote NASCAR‘s first trip to Austin, Texas.

“Bringing NASCAR to Circuit of The Americas is a ground-breaking move by Speedway Motorsports,” said Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive President Jeff Dyke. “Like our high-speed growth and revolutionary approach to pre-owned vehicle sales through EchoPark, this race will be history-in-the-making and we are proud to put our name on it.”

“Just like the committed fanbase of NASCAR racing, EchoPark is building a strong foundation of loyal guests across the United States, many of whom return for a second or third vehicle,” added Dyke.

“The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix will put a national spotlight on EchoPark and the race. It will be a sports experience like no other, similar to the unparalleled guest experience at our retail stores and at EchoPark.com.”

Pit Boss® Grills Named Entitlement Sponsor for Xfinity Series Showdown

Pit Boss® Grills has secured entitlement rights to the Pit Boss 250 scheduled for Saturday, May 22. The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) showdown will feature NASCAR‘s rising stars battling for the first time on the grueling 3.41-mile long, 20-turn circuit. As the fastest-growing brand in the grilling industry, Pit Boss® Grills offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market with a distinctly customer-driven approach, like the over-the-top value fans will receive on a full-throttle Saturday at COTA highlighted by the Pit Boss 250.

The Dansons, Inc. subsidiary will also receive premium suite-level hospitality for entertaining guests and signature display and promotional opportunities on property throughout the race weekend.

Through the agreement, Pit Boss® Grills also becomes the official grill of Speedway Motorsports (SM) with exclusive promotional rights plus display opportunities at all SM sports entertainment venues.

“Pit Boss® is blessed to partner with Speedway Motorsports and Circuit of The Americas for the Pit Boss 250 this May,” said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. “Race fans love barbecue and wood pellet grilling. As the official grill of NASCAR and now Speedway Motorsports, we are proud to bring these audiences together. Not only is Austin one of the barbecue capitals of the world, but it is also a community where Pit Boss® already has a distinct and established relationship. Also, like Dansons, both NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports are proud family-owned businesses, making this partnership a natural fit.”

“Speedway Motorsports owns and operates tracks in key markets for our company, including Georgia, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, as well as, in emerging regions for our brand in California and Nevada,” Thiessen added. “Our company is truly blessed to be aligned with a family-owned business of this caliber and we believe this partnership is a win-win for both parties. We cannot wait to see what 2021 has in store for our companies.”

FEVO to Kick Off the Weekend with FEVO Friday

Speedway Motorsports also announced that the weekend will kick off with FEVO Friday. Fans will be treated to a full day of on-track action as drivers in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series turn their first-ever laps on the winding COTA course. FEVO Friday will also feature two practice sessions for the IMSA-sanctioned Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series. FEVO Friday is part of a larger partnership that establishes FEVO as the exclusive group ticketing platform for Speedway Motorsports across its nationwide group of speedways.

“FEVO is thrilled to welcome Speedway Motorsports to our community and we‘re looking forward to bringing in countless groups of fans to attend events for years to come,” said Ari Daie, President and CEO for FEVO. “Not only has Speedway Motorsports proven to consistently set the standard when it comes to owning and operating sports entertainment venues, but their vision for the future of motorsports is admirable and we’re happy to be an integral part of it.”

The May 21 FEVO Friday schedule of premier NASCAR and IMSA Series practice sessions is a prelude to the jam-packed, May 22 Saturday schedule consisting of NCS practice, plus NXS qualifying and the Pit Boss 250 NXS race, as well as NCWTS and Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series qualifying and races. Sunday, May 23, will be the culmination of the weekend featuring NCS qualifying, a second Lamborghini race and the first NCS race, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, in COTA‘s illustrious history. Announcements regarding on-track timing for the complete weekend schedule will be made at a later date.

TICKETS:

Single-day general admission tickets start at just $25 for FEVO Friday, $30 on Saturday and $70 on Sunday. Three-day packages for adults start at only $99. Kids 12 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday and for just $10 on Sunday.

Fans can purchase tickets online at NASCARatCOTA.com or by calling the ticket office at (833) 450-2864.

MORE INFO:



