Entitled to help UCLA's defense, Brian Norwood wants to fix what's wrong

Growing up the nephew of an award-winning Washington Post reporter who would bring him into the newsroom, allowing him to marinate in a noble quest for truth, Brian Norwood understands the importance of accuracy.

He’s spent much of the last year setting the record straight.

One buddy saw that Norwood was listed as UCLA's new passing game coordinator upon his hiring in January after decades spent coaching defense and called to congratulate him on moving to the other side of the ball. Sorry, Norwood had to tell him, it’s defensive passing game coordinator.

Others believed he had become the Bruins' co-defensive coordinator alongside Jerry Azzinaro after his Twitter biography briefly listed that title. My bad, Norwood told anyone who inquired. He just forgot to update it after holding that position during previous stops at Navy, Kansas State and Tulsa.

Then there were the UCLA fans who noticed the tweaks the team had made on defense in the spring and the new terminology players were using in interviews. They insisted on message boards that Norwood was part of a covert transition in which he would take over the defense while allowing the beleaguered Azzinaro to retain his title in name only.

Norwood has three words for anyone saying he has become UCLA’s de facto defensive coordinator.

“No, no, no,” said Norwood, who turned 55 this summer. “Not no de facto coordinator. I’m Brian Norwood, pass game coordinator and just assisting this great staff.”

Officially, his title is assistant head coach-passing game coordinator-defensive backs coach, a lengthy designation that comes with a hefty $500,000 salary this season. He’ll be worth every penny if he can help UCLA revive a defense that’s been among the worst in college football under Azzinaro, finishing No. 102 nationally in 2018 and No. 113 in 2019 while dragging the Bruins toward a combined 7-17 record in those seasons.

Several players have acknowledged the team is moving to more of a 4-2-5 defense that’s similar to the one Navy ran under Norwood last season, when the Midshipmen brought running games to a standstill and finished No. 16 nationally in total defense. They also matched a school record with 11 victories and defeated Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Confirmation of UCLA's switch came earlier this month when Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry, the architect of the scheme that Norwood helped implement last season, indicated that the Bruins were installing something comparable. Newberry said he had "a lot of discussions" with Azzinaro during the initial COVID-19 lockdown period and expected Norwood to further explain the nuances of a defense that would combine their philosophies.

“I think they’re looking to merge some of the things that we did last year and had some success with,” Newberry said. “I think it will be a nice blend of what [Azzinaro] has done in the past combined with some of our concepts.”

UCLA coach Chip Kelly has pooh-poohed any sort of transformation, saying his team’s defense will closely resemble the nickel packages it increasingly used last season while facing spread offenses.

But a tipoff that changes were afoot came in spring practices when the team commenced position drills for a hybrid safety-linebacker spot known as a “striker” that’s a staple of the 4-2-5 defense.

UCLA's Brian Norwood, shown in March, was co-defensive coordinator during previous stops at Navy, Kansas State and Tulsa.

Whatever the Bruins are running, it's energized them in training camp. Safety Quentin Lake said Norwood has simplified the defense, allowing players to unleash a faster and more physical attack.

“The biggest thing for me is he allows us to go out there and be free, have a little fun,” Lake said, “and I think for a lot of the guys he’s brought fun back to football.”

That joy has translated to misery for the UCLA offense, which hasn't enjoyed its usual training camp success.

Said quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, entering his third season with the team: “This is the best I've seen [the defense] so far. These guys are giving me really good trouble.”

