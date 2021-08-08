After entirely virtual ride in 2020, Tour de Frederick returns with in-person event

Aug. 8—Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, as a red-orange sun spilled its yolk into the morning's pale blue light, a trio of cyclists made their way up the edge of Woodsboro Pike. A jeep, toting two bikes on the back of its trunk, zoomed past.

About half a mile away, the parking lot of the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department was already buzzing with excited — if slightly sleepy — chatter. Cyclists dressed in spandex fiddled with the straps of their helmets and checked their breaks. Everyone seemed to have the same question for each other.

"Are you ready?"

After an entirely virtual ride last year, the Tour de Frederick was back in-person on Saturday, though cyclists could still choose to participate online during the first two weeks of August. As the biggest annual fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, the event raised over $160,000 in 2020 — and the organization hoped to bring in even more this year, Executive Director Lisa McDonald said.

This year, more than 500 cyclists signed up to participate. The ride began at 6:30 in the morning, when those biking the "century route" — 100 miles — sped away, cheered along by McDonald and a crowd of volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club and the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek. Though some volunteers had been at the fire station since 4 in the morning, they laughed and chatted with one another as they prepared for those biking the 62 mile route to set off at 7 a.m.

McDonald and Sara Ryan, the development associate for the Tour de Frederick, joined in as Jeremy Smoot, a senior fitness manager with Planet Fitness, led the cyclists in a warm-up routine.

"My back is tight from standing," McDonald said, laughing as she swung her leg back and forth with the bikers.

She smiled as she described how Saturday's in-person ride and the ongoing virtual event would help the county's Boys & Girls Club. The money raised will go toward keeping participation fees low for the children who take part in the organization's clubs and programs. It will also help the organization as it recovers from the enhanced costs brought about by the pandemic and as it looks to expand its programming in the coming year, McDonald said.

Story continues

Saturday's ride brought out Tour de Frederick newcomers, as well as many old-timers, like Maria Menocal and her friend, Julie Seanez, who have been participating in the event for about five years. They laughed together as they followed Smoot's exercises before setting off on the 31-mile club ride.

"She's faster than me, so I don't see her," Menocal joked. "She just goes."

"That's why she's riding the e-bike this time," Seanez teased her friend, making Menocal laugh.

"Shush!" she said, pushing Seanez's arm.

Before giving the cyclists the signal to begin, Ryan went over a few housekeeping items, letting them know how to seek help from the ride's support team and which route to follow. She paused. What was she missing?

A few feet away, a man wearing a kilt and clutching a bagpipe chimed in: "Have fun!"

Peter Murray, a member of the Carroll Creek Rotary Club, has been playing the bagpipes at the ride's starting line for the last few years. He arrived at the fire station at about 5:30 to change into his uniform to play the instrument and would soon be changing again to help support the cyclists along the event's route. It's hard to ride a motorcycle in a kilt, he remarked, his eyes twinkling in amusement.

On Saturday, cyclists powered up narrow, winding hills and flew past produce stands, cows and more than a few horses. Rest stops — one sponsored by Wegmans and another by Thermo Fisher — dotted the course. Underneath a pavilion at Roddy Road Park in Thurmont, Sue and Bill Blair carved up tomatoes from their 30-acre farm located near Burkittsville and made sandwiches for a crowd of hungry bikers.

"People are already raving about them," one woman told the couple, making Sue chuckle as she dipped a butter knife in the jar of mayo sitting in the ice-filled plastic container in front of her.

About nine miles away, in the gravel parking lot of the Rocky Ridge Fire Station, a line of people wearing Thermo Fisher jerseys sat behind a table stocked with bananas, oranges and watermelon slices. Robin Boucher stood up, golden Tigger earrings dangling from her ears. Her husband, Shayne Boucher, was participating in the 31-mile ride on an old-fashioned high wheel bicycle, which he had also ridden the previous weekend in a 100-mile ride on Mackinac Island in Michigan.

She and the others manning the rest stop had been hearing a lot about the punishing hills that led to their station. The cyclists they'd seen so far had been grateful for their help — for the bathrooms, the water and Gatorade and for a chance to rest before they continued on.

"They're sweating," Boucher said, smiling, "but they're all happy to be here."

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier