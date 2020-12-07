Entire QPR team will take the knee with Millwall in show of solidarity against racism

QPR players take the knee, some don't - PA

The entire QPR team will take the knee before Tuesday’s match against Millwall at The Den in solidarity with opponents who were booed by their own fans for making the symbolic gesture.

Colchester United chairman Robbie Cowling has separately also written to his club’s fans to tell those who also booed while players took the knee on Saturday that they are no longer welcome if they cannot refrain from reacting negatively. Cowling has even offered to refund the season-tickets of any fans who still feel that way.

Although QPR as a club issued a statement in September to explain that they thought the impact of taking a knee had been diluted and the wider message lost, they have continued to support those players who wanted to make that gesture in support of anti-discrimination.

They believe that will be more important than ever at The Den on Tuesday and all of the players have now collectively agreed that they will take the knee alongside the Millwall players.

“In light of certain events, we’ll stand solidly behind the cause,” said QPR manager Mark Warburton. “Our players will take the knee. We will show solidarity because we will not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

The Millwall players had issued a statement before Saturday’s game in which they stressed that taking the knee was meant to support “the fight against discrimination” rather than “any agreement with political messaging or ideology”. Football’s association with the Black Lives Matters movement had become increasingly controversial and the BLM badge was replaced this season on the shirts of Premier League players by the words ‘No Room for Racism’. The EFL players have the message ‘Not Today or Any Day’ on their shirts.

Les Ferdinand, QPR’s director of football, had explained in September why he felt that taking the knee had lost its impact and how he now wanted to see tangible action over racial equality. In recent weeks, QPR had been supporting their players to make their own choice and, on Saturday against Huddersfield, five players took the knee and six did not.

However, given the events of Saturday and how Ferdinand’s comments were then cited on Sunday in a statement by the Millwall Supporters’ Club, QPR want to remove any possibility for their stance to be misinterpreted on Tuesday night.

Cowling, the Colchester chairman, also issued a statement in which he explained why his players would continue taking the knee. “Taking the knee dates back to early civil rights movements as a way of silently showing solidarity in support of political inequalities suffered by oppressed communities,” he said. “Those that take the knee want to highlight that all lives should be valued and should not be treated inhumanely or inferior to others just because of their race.

“Those taking the knee, and supporting the taking of the knee, not only shows their willingness to support the drive to eradicate racial oppression but force it to be a talking point even when it’s uncomfortable.

“Undeniably, taking the knee is a fundamental catalyst in pushing the conversation and thus the necessary changes forward. Maybe those that booed on Saturday might now understand what this gesture means to our club and will at the very least remain silent during future games whilst the players continue to take the knee before each kick-off.

“Alternatively, they should just stay away from our club because anyone that still wants to boo now that I have explained the purpose and importance of the taking of the knee is not welcome at our club. I will be happy to refund anyone for the remaining value of their season permit if that is the reason they feel they can no longer attend our games.

“For every game where the players choose to take the knee, I would like all of our fans to join me in applauding this gesture to ensure our players know we fully support them.”