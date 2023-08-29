Entire NFL waiver wire order after cut down day

Adam Stites
·1 min read
More than 1,000 players across the NFL are set to hit the market when every team has to cut its roster from 90 players down to the limit of 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

The vast majority of those players will hit the waiver wire. That group will reportedly include quarterback Nathan Rourke and outside linebacker Jordan Smith of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Every team in the NFL will have the opportunity to put in claims for waived players they’d like to add to their active roster. If multiple teams claim the same player, he’ll be awarded to the team with the higher priority on the waiver order.

That order is determined by record, with the worst teams in the NFL getting first dibs on waived players. For now, that’s based off 2022 records and the full order is as follows:

  1. Chicago Bears

  2. Houston Texans

  3. Arizona Cardinals

  4. Indianapolis Colts

  5. Denver Broncos

  6. Los Angeles Rams

  7. Las Vegas Raiders

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Carolina Panthers

  10. New Orleans Saints

  11. Tennessee Titans

  12. Cleveland Browns

  13. New York Jets

  14. New England Patriots

  15. Green Bay Packers

  16. Washington Commanders

  17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  18. Detroit Lions

  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  20. Seattle Seahawks

  21. Miami Dolphins

  22. Los Angeles Chargers

  23. Baltimore Ravens

  24. Minnesota Vikings

  25. Jacksonville Jaguars

  26. New York Giants

  27. Dallas Cowboys

  28. Buffalo Bills

  29. Cincinnati Bengals

  30. San Francisco 49ers

  31. Philadelphia Eagles

  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Players who are unclaimed become free agents and are free to be signed to practice squads.

