The entire NFC South is below .500

Move over, AFC South that’s because the NFC South has usurped you as the worst division in the NFL.

After the Week 7 results, every team in the NFC South is below .500.

And that includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their quarterback, Tom Brady, is 3-4 for the first time since 2002 with the Patriots. The GOAT was also 3-4 in 2001.

The ugly truth:

The Buccaneers are 3-4, as stated.

The Atlanta Falcons are 3-4, after losing to Cincinnati.

The New Orleans Saints are 2-5 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are 2-5.

That is a combined 10-18 record for a division that has a second-year head coach in Atlanta’s Arthur Smith, first-year head coaches Dennis Allen (New Orleans) and Todd Bowles (Tampa Bay), and an interim coach in Carolina’s Steve Wilks, who took over after Matt Rhule was fired.

