Entire Athletic Bilbao team shaves heads for cancer-battling teammate

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez is battling cancer for a second time, and his whole crew’s behind him.

Marca reports that Alvarez is undergoing chemotherapy, and a common side effect is hair loss.

With Athletic back together for preseason, the team decided to show its solidarity with Alvarez by shaving their heads.

[ MORE: Chelsea matches Man Utd bid for Lukaku ]

The club also put together this video in tribute to Alvarez, who had previously reacted to the recurrence of cancer by sharing the following statement on Instagram (translated by Marca):

“When it seems that you have beaten [the tumour], it gets up and hits you again. Be sure that with everyone’s support I will win this fight and if I have to beat it, I’ll do it again and I’ll get up a thousand and one times.”





Follow @NicholasMendola