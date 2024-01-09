Entire AFC North finishes over .500, first time since 1935

It was obvious at the beginning of the season that the AFC North would be one of the best divisions in football, if not the best. Now at the end of the season, there’s an argument to make that the 2023-24 AFC North was the best division in history.

Since the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, four teams in the division finished over .500, the first time that has been done since 1935.

The Bengals finished last place in the division with a record of 9-8, the Steelers went 10-7, the Browns finished 11-6 and the Ravens won the division and secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 13-4 record.

The last division to have all four teams finish over .500 was the West division when the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Chicago Cardinals all had winning records in 1935.

For the entire North division, it is more impressive because the Ravens are the only team to have the same starting quarterback the entire season, other than Week 18 when they rested Lamar Jackson.

With the win, it was the Bengals third straight year finishing over .500, and they were able to do so despite starting quarterback Joe Burrow playing in just 10 games. Cincinnati, however, will be the only team in the division that will miss out on the playoffs after winning the division the past two seasons.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire