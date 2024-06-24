Enthusiastic start to training

Determined mood as pre-season underway

There has been much change, but much has also stayed the same – under the guidance of Pep Lijnders, our team officially began their pre-season training today. After our boys completed their obligatory performance tests in recent days, it was finally time to train together on the pitch.

At 10:30 CEST our newly formed coaching team assembled our boys amid soaring summer temperatures. There was no doubting just how much everyone is looking forward to the new season. Almost the entire squad joined Karim Konate in wearing their new PUMA training gear out onto the pitch in Taxham, with only those at Euro 2024 as well as Lucas Gourna-Douath (for private reasons) and Oumar Solet (ill) missing. Also there were new signings Janis Blaswich and Takumu Kawamura as well as three players returned from loans - Dijon Kameri, Kamil Piatkowski and Ignace Van der Brempt. The recovering Fernando, Leo Morgalla and Alex Schlager all completed individual training programmes.

Plan from here

Around a month from now (26-28 July), we are to face Dornbirn in the first round of the UNIQA ÖFB Cup, in what will be our first competitive match of the season. We will need to put a shift in until then. "80 percent of points are made in the training week," Pep Lijnders says, and he has been true to his word in scheduling 10 training sessions in his first seven days (along with a friendly match against Unterhaching). We are therefore going to mostly train twice per day for the next while at 10:30 and 17:00. Sessions in Taxham are open to the public.

to the training schedule

Summer dates