What enthusiastic Kyle Shanahan 'loves' about 49ers' 2022 roster

The 49ers' 2022 roster has the potential to be the best since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017.

With second-year quarterback Trey Lance set to take over as the starter, San Francisco's offense has a higher ceiling and the defense should be deeper than it was last season.

Tuesday marked the first day of training camp and in speaking to the media, Shanahan revealed what excites him about the current roster.

“I feel as good about our roster as I have," Shanahan told reporters. "You know, I love our team right now, like when I just sit and go through our positions some of the young guys that we’ve added, some of the young guys in the last couple years who have quickly become some of our better players and leaders, I think we got a, I think our team’s in a great spot to turn it over to a quarterback who hasn’t played before. We might have some interior linemen who haven’t, but when you got the guys there just talent-wise that we see at practice every day and I see the people around them, it pumps me up cause sometimes when you start off with that, you know, there’s, it’s going to be a work in progress which everything is.

"And we got to go out there and get to what our potential is just like we did last year and that didn’t come ‘til halfway through the year. We got to do that a lot earlier this year and I believe we got the team to do it. And every year you just, not everyone does have that opportunity, a chance. And, and I, what I see on paper is I see a chance and now, that's all you can ask for as a coach. And I just want to go to work with them.”

The 49ers have made a concerted effort to build up the trenches over the years and continued doing so this offseason. Shanahan discussed how excited he is about a defensive front-seven that will consist of some combination of defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam and 2022 second-round pick Drake Jackson and linebackers Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair.

“Very enthusiastic," Shanahan explained. "That goes with how we feel about our team, and I think it starts there. I mean, with our D-line, and our linebackers. That's a group that has been around here for a while. I think we've only added stuff to help them with depth. And I think they're healthiest now, as they've been, and when they're healthy we're tough to deal with, and when they haven't been healthy, we've had the depth that's been tough to deal with. So, I think with our team, it starts right there.”

The 49ers' roster has the potential to be among the league's best. If the defense maintains its success from years past and Lance develops into the quarterback Shanahan and the team envisioned when they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the sky truly is the limit.

Only time will tell ...

