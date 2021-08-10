Enthusiast Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Enthusiast Gaming Inc.
·11 min read

Consolidated revenue of $37.1 million, including record direct sales of $4.4 million

Paid subscribers grew to a record 155,000

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenue of $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 vs the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) revenue of $7.0 million

  • Gross profit of $8.0 million vs Q2 2020 gross profit of $3.2 million

  • Direct advertising sales of $4.4 million compared to direct advertising sales of $0.6 million in Q2 2020

  • The Company’s common shares commented trading on the Nasdaq

  • Raised gross proceeds of $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) in a public offering

  • Completed acquisitions of popular web properties Tabstats and Icy Veins

  • Paid subscribers of approximately 155,000 as at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 111,000 subscribers as at June 30, 2020

  • Net and comprehensive loss of $12.8 million, or $0.11 on a per common share basis

  • Esports division, Luminosity Gaming, ranked as the most watched team on Twitch for each month of the second quarter

“After listing on the Nasdaq, completing two major acquisitions and raising $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) to further accelerate our accretive M&A strategy, this has been an exemplary quarter for Enthusiast Gaming,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We expect to see sequential revenue growth and margin improvements throughout the remainder of the year, driven by momentum in direct sales and our pipeline of acquisitions. While we continue to grow our subscription business from current and newly acquired properties, the game-changer for this vertical is expected to come from Project GG and its premium subscription offering, which will launch as an exclusive alpha to select gamers in late September. Our team’s ability to continue acquiring accretive properties, attract quality partners, and deliver fresh content to our fan communities continues to exceed expectations.”

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the second quarter 2021 results.

Conference call dial-in details:
North America (toll-free): +1 877-300-8521
International: +1 412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159262

A live webcast can be accessed at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media Relations:
Carmela Antolino, Provident Communications
carmela@providentcomms.com
647-287-2286

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

51,367,573

$

4,323,823

Trade and other receivables

22,322,613

22,424,596

Investments

2,503,692

124,998

Loans receivable

176,931

194,389

Income tax receivable

262,331

290,077

Prepaid expenses

4,093,213

576,802

Total current assets

80,726,353

27,934,685

Non-current

Property and equipment

296,112

354,850

Right-of-use asset - lease contracts

2,446,961

2,848,400

Long-term investment

-

2,606,100

Investment in associates

954,650

1,026,910

Long-term portion of prepaid expenses

256,055

263,196

Intangible assets

84,903,287

81,106,007

Goodwill

124,712,768

106,181,086

Total Assets

$

294,296,186

$

222,321,234

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

21,901,837

$

23,602,547

Contract liabilities

2,672,365

1,625,594

Current portion of long-term debt

2,750,000

1,250,000

Current portion of deferred payment liability

1,599,657

636,600

Current portion of convertible debentures

-

7,546,453

Current portion of lease contract liabilities

503,102

578,330

Total current liabilities

29,426,961

35,239,524

Non-current

Long-term debt

7,271,115

21,651,956

Long-term lease contract liabilities

1,991,145

2,308,336

Vendor-take-back loan

-

5,559,250

Long-term portion of deferred payment liability

1,690,410

529,124

Deferred tax liability

16,887,505

15,161,987

Total liabilities

$

57,267,136

$

80,450,177

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

345,078,178

232,616,997

Contributed surplus

16,591,617

7,494,164

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(75,866

)

45,428

Deficit

(124,564,879

)

(98,285,532

)

Total shareholders' equity

237,029,050

141,871,057

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

294,296,186

$

222,321,234


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Revenue

Revenue

$

37,057,601

$

7,029,096

$

67,079,936

$

13,958,668

Gain on player buyout

-

-

-

204,764

Total revenue

37,057,601

7,029,096

67,079,936

14,163,432

Cost of sales

29,038,301

3,807,977

53,129,628

7,649,084

Gross margin

8,019,300

3,221,119

13,950,308

6,514,348

Operating expenses

Professional fees

1,213,479

627,703

1,950,975

913,945

Consulting fees

1,075,726

1,181,024

2,386,353

2,388,674

Advertising and promotion

813,588

212,605

1,855,942

486,491

Office and general

2,165,506

466,173

2,872,451

1,452,641

Salaries and wages

5,566,237

1,646,915

10,194,512

2,887,399

Technology support, web development and content

2,698,660

1,299,857

4,093,543

2,234,751

Esports player, team and game expenses

1,465,718

618,687

2,994,323

1,483,796

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,066,122

)

108,248

(1,076,255

)

(48,269

)

Share-based compensation

3,958,309

278,875

9,718,345

669,248

Amortization and depreciation

1,659,583

1,051,392

3,295,437

2,348,532

Total operating expenses

19,550,684

7,491,479

38,285,626

14,817,208

Other expenses (income)

Transaction costs

209,129

-

209,129

-

Share of (income) loss from investment in associates

(6,158

)

1,176,518

72,260

1,272,347

Interest and accretion

480,987

1,361,524

1,272,301

2,686,785

Change in fair value of investment

160,655

(11,601

)

156,671

163,015

Gain on repayment of long-term debt

-

-

(39,502

)

-

Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan

316,241

-

316,241

-

Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability

89,184

-

89,184

-

Interest income

(22,911

)

(15,007

)

(41,231

)

(76,530

)

Net loss before income taxes

(12,758,511

)

(6,781,794

)

(26,370,371

)

(12,348,477

)

Income taxes

Current tax expense

48,692

11,381

34,037

11,381

Deferred tax recovery

(45,282

)

(442,195

)

(125,061

)

(442,195

)

Net loss for the period

(12,761,921

)

(6,350,980

)

(26,279,347

)

(11,917,663

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(73,592

)

(198,752

)

(121,294

)

3,619

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(12,835,513

)

$

(6,549,732

)

$

(26,400,641

)

$

(11,914,044

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,

basic and diluted

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.16

)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted

117,523,027

74,210,312

114,509,330

73,367,225


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(26,279,347

)

$

(11,917,663

)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization and depreciation

3,295,437

2,348,532

Share-based compensation

9,718,345

669,248

Interest and accretion

465,657

897,397

Deferred tax recovery

(125,061

)

(442,195

)

Gain on player buyout

-

(204,764

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

587,716

(14,831

)

Gain on repayment of long-term debt

(39,502

)

-

Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan

316,241

-

Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability

89,184

-

Capitalized interest and success fee

-

1,382,646

Shares for services

185,662

92,115

Change in fair value of investment

156,671

163,015

Share of loss from investment in associates

72,260

1,272,347

Changes in working capital

Changes in trade and other receivables

375,985

(177,083

)

Changes in prepaid expenses

(3,608,526

)

121,589

Changes in loans receivable

37,500

-

Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,511,575

)

(902,945

)

Changes in contract liabilities

998,992

(299,600

)

Changes in income tax receivable

(206,083

)

(285,630

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(16,470,444

)

(7,297,822

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions

(12,549,396

)

-

Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions

162,674

-

Proceeds from disposal of investment

-

680,000

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

-

204,764

Investment in associate

-

(500,000

)

Acquisition of property and equipment

(3,398

)

(4,871

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(12,390,120

)

379,893

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from the issuance of shares for offerings, net of

transaction costs

95,183,398

-

Proceeds from long-term debt

944,787

-

Repayment of long-term debt

(13,773,470

)

-

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

2,178,850

Proceeds from exercise of options

784,431

49,367

Repayment of vendor-take-back loan

(6,158,329

)

-

Lease payments

(392,175

)

(121,702

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

76,588,642

2,106,515

Foreign exchange effect on cash

(684,328

)

20,201

Net change in cash

47,043,750

(4,791,213

)

Cash, beginning of period

4,323,823

13,211,722

Cash, end of period

$

51,367,573

$

8,420,509


Recommended Stories