Enthusiast Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Consolidated revenue of $37.1 million, including record direct sales of $4.4 million
Paid subscribers grew to a record 155,000
TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights
Revenue of $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 vs the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) revenue of $7.0 million
Gross profit of $8.0 million vs Q2 2020 gross profit of $3.2 million
Direct advertising sales of $4.4 million compared to direct advertising sales of $0.6 million in Q2 2020
The Company's common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq
Raised gross proceeds of $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) in a public offering
Completed acquisitions of popular web properties Tabstats and Icy Veins
Paid subscribers of approximately 155,000 as at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 111,000 subscribers as at June 30, 2020
Net and comprehensive loss of $12.8 million, or $0.11 on a per common share basis
Esports division, Luminosity Gaming, ranked as the most watched team on Twitch for each month of the second quarter
“After listing on the Nasdaq, completing two major acquisitions and raising $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) to further accelerate our accretive M&A strategy, this has been an exemplary quarter for Enthusiast Gaming,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We expect to see sequential revenue growth and margin improvements throughout the remainder of the year, driven by momentum in direct sales and our pipeline of acquisitions. While we continue to grow our subscription business from current and newly acquired properties, the game-changer for this vertical is expected to come from Project GG and its premium subscription offering, which will launch as an exclusive alpha to select gamers in late September. Our team’s ability to continue acquiring accretive properties, attract quality partners, and deliver fresh content to our fan communities continues to exceed expectations.”
Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the second quarter 2021 results.
Conference call dial-in details:
North America (toll-free): +1 877-300-8521
International: +1 412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159262
A live webcast can be accessed at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.
If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
51,367,573
$
4,323,823
Trade and other receivables
22,322,613
22,424,596
Investments
2,503,692
124,998
Loans receivable
176,931
194,389
Income tax receivable
262,331
290,077
Prepaid expenses
4,093,213
576,802
Total current assets
80,726,353
27,934,685
Non-current
Property and equipment
296,112
354,850
Right-of-use asset - lease contracts
2,446,961
2,848,400
Long-term investment
-
2,606,100
Investment in associates
954,650
1,026,910
Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
256,055
263,196
Intangible assets
84,903,287
81,106,007
Goodwill
124,712,768
106,181,086
Total Assets
$
294,296,186
$
222,321,234
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
21,901,837
$
23,602,547
Contract liabilities
2,672,365
1,625,594
Current portion of long-term debt
2,750,000
1,250,000
Current portion of deferred payment liability
1,599,657
636,600
Current portion of convertible debentures
-
7,546,453
Current portion of lease contract liabilities
503,102
578,330
Total current liabilities
29,426,961
35,239,524
Non-current
Long-term debt
7,271,115
21,651,956
Long-term lease contract liabilities
1,991,145
2,308,336
Vendor-take-back loan
-
5,559,250
Long-term portion of deferred payment liability
1,690,410
529,124
Deferred tax liability
16,887,505
15,161,987
Total liabilities
$
57,267,136
$
80,450,177
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
345,078,178
232,616,997
Contributed surplus
16,591,617
7,494,164
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(75,866
)
45,428
Deficit
(124,564,879
)
(98,285,532
)
Total shareholders' equity
237,029,050
141,871,057
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
294,296,186
$
222,321,234
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Revenue
Revenue
$
37,057,601
$
7,029,096
$
67,079,936
$
13,958,668
Gain on player buyout
-
-
-
204,764
Total revenue
37,057,601
7,029,096
67,079,936
14,163,432
Cost of sales
29,038,301
3,807,977
53,129,628
7,649,084
Gross margin
8,019,300
3,221,119
13,950,308
6,514,348
Operating expenses
Professional fees
1,213,479
627,703
1,950,975
913,945
Consulting fees
1,075,726
1,181,024
2,386,353
2,388,674
Advertising and promotion
813,588
212,605
1,855,942
486,491
Office and general
2,165,506
466,173
2,872,451
1,452,641
Salaries and wages
5,566,237
1,646,915
10,194,512
2,887,399
Technology support, web development and content
2,698,660
1,299,857
4,093,543
2,234,751
Esports player, team and game expenses
1,465,718
618,687
2,994,323
1,483,796
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,066,122
)
108,248
(1,076,255
)
(48,269
)
Share-based compensation
3,958,309
278,875
9,718,345
669,248
Amortization and depreciation
1,659,583
1,051,392
3,295,437
2,348,532
Total operating expenses
19,550,684
7,491,479
38,285,626
14,817,208
Other expenses (income)
Transaction costs
209,129
-
209,129
-
Share of (income) loss from investment in associates
(6,158
)
1,176,518
72,260
1,272,347
Interest and accretion
480,987
1,361,524
1,272,301
2,686,785
Change in fair value of investment
160,655
(11,601
)
156,671
163,015
Gain on repayment of long-term debt
-
-
(39,502
)
-
Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
316,241
-
316,241
-
Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
89,184
-
89,184
-
Interest income
(22,911
)
(15,007
)
(41,231
)
(76,530
)
Net loss before income taxes
(12,758,511
)
(6,781,794
)
(26,370,371
)
(12,348,477
)
Income taxes
Current tax expense
48,692
11,381
34,037
11,381
Deferred tax recovery
(45,282
)
(442,195
)
(125,061
)
(442,195
)
Net loss for the period
(12,761,921
)
(6,350,980
)
(26,279,347
)
(11,917,663
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(73,592
)
(198,752
)
(121,294
)
3,619
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(12,835,513
)
$
(6,549,732
)
$
(26,400,641
)
$
(11,914,044
)
Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,
basic and diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.16
)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, basic and diluted
117,523,027
74,210,312
114,509,330
73,367,225
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the six months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(26,279,347
)
$
(11,917,663
)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization and depreciation
3,295,437
2,348,532
Share-based compensation
9,718,345
669,248
Interest and accretion
465,657
897,397
Deferred tax recovery
(125,061
)
(442,195
)
Gain on player buyout
-
(204,764
)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
587,716
(14,831
)
Gain on repayment of long-term debt
(39,502
)
-
Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
316,241
-
Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
89,184
-
Capitalized interest and success fee
-
1,382,646
Shares for services
185,662
92,115
Change in fair value of investment
156,671
163,015
Share of loss from investment in associates
72,260
1,272,347
Changes in working capital
Changes in trade and other receivables
375,985
(177,083
)
Changes in prepaid expenses
(3,608,526
)
121,589
Changes in loans receivable
37,500
-
Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(2,511,575
)
(902,945
)
Changes in contract liabilities
998,992
(299,600
)
Changes in income tax receivable
(206,083
)
(285,630
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(16,470,444
)
(7,297,822
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions
(12,549,396
)
-
Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions
162,674
-
Proceeds from disposal of investment
-
680,000
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets
-
204,764
Investment in associate
-
(500,000
)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(3,398
)
(4,871
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(12,390,120
)
379,893
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of shares for offerings, net of
transaction costs
95,183,398
-
Proceeds from long-term debt
944,787
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(13,773,470
)
-
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
2,178,850
Proceeds from exercise of options
784,431
49,367
Repayment of vendor-take-back loan
(6,158,329
)
-
Lease payments
(392,175
)
(121,702
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
76,588,642
2,106,515
Foreign exchange effect on cash
(684,328
)
20,201
Net change in cash
47,043,750
(4,791,213
)
Cash, beginning of period
4,323,823
13,211,722
Cash, end of period
$
51,367,573
$
8,420,509