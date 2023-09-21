Enterprise, Orland keep top spots, Foothill slides into top 3 in Week 5 power rankings

Week 4 of high school football provided definitive answers about the top teams within the Redding area.

Shasta has more room to grow after being pummeled at home against Orland while Enterprise breezed to another home victory against overmatched Lassen.

Enterprise faces its first tough non-CIF Northern Section challenge against undefeated Redwood of Larkspur on Saturday.

Foothill had a bye week following its first win of the season against Lassen in Week 4 and takes on undefeated Fortuna on Friday.

It's time to look at the top Divisions II-III and IV-V programs heading to Week 5.

Enterprise junior center Jose Rincon (right) prepares to snap the ball against Orland senior Jeremy Robbins (left) on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

1. Enterprise (4-0)

Week 4 result: Beat Lassen 39-19.

Summary: Enterprise overcame an intense lull of homecoming to stay undefeated. Junior quarterback Jaylen Johnson completed 15-of-31 passes for 303 yards, five touchdowns along with 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Johnson has amassed 15 passing touchdowns and 880 yards in four games. Johnson's primary target, junior wide receiver Porter Fischer has 27 catches for 465 yards and 11 touchdowns within that stretch — tripling his 2022 output. Enterprise's defense has strong depth. Three different players senior Jarrett Butcher and juniors Justus Williams and David Gross each have two sacks on the defensive line. Junior linebacker Jalen Aerni has a team-leading 28 tackles and junior cornerback Dominick Hernandez has two interceptions. Enterprise has proven itself capable of winning big games on the road and taking care of business at home. Next game: at Redwood of Larkspur at 2 p.m. Saturday

Shasta’s Alek Elo (8) tries to stop Orland’s Bryson Rodriguez (2) in the 3rd quarter.

2. Orland (3-1)

Week 4 result: Beat Shasta 47-14.

Summary: Orland seniors Lucas Landeros and Diego Rico sent a clear message to the rest of the CIF Northern Section — the Division III title will go through the south. Landeros and Rico each scored three touchdowns. Both players rushed for a touchdown and Landeros tossed two of his team's three passing touchdowns in a rout in Redding. Orland's offensive line led by Connor Ovard, senior A.J. Fonseca, senior Jeremy Robbins, senior A.J. Schekerynec, senior Grady Lloyd, junior Angel Ayona and senior Khalil Coley pummeled the Wolves' defense for 361 yards in total offense. Coley powered through Shasta's offensive line for two sacks and senior linebacker Christian Padilla made 12 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss. Next game: Orland hosts Willows in the Battle of the Ax at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Shasta’s QB, Justin Polley (7) tries to break way from Orland’s Johnny Moran (20) to run down to the end zone and score a touchdown late in the 4th quarter.

3. Shasta (3-1)

Week 4 result: Lost to Orland 47-14.

Summary: Shasta looks to regroup after being outplayed at the line of scrimmage last week. Junior quarterback Justin Polley stood out despite constant pressure. Polley led Shasta with 87 yards and two touchdowns. The loss to Orland is a game where you watch film, understand the speed and intensity have to be greater and then move forward. Senior Ryder May is a gifted running back and linebacker and junior Owen Boesiger is one of the fastest receivers in the CIF Northern Section. Next game: Shasta hosts Foothill of Sacramento at 7 p.m. Friday

Foothill head football coach Ross Griffith on the sidelines in the game against Shasta on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

3. Foothill (1-2)

Week 4 result: Bye

Summary: Foothill has endured tough early season tests against nonleague opponents from Stockton and North Bay. Losses to two-time CIF State bowl champions San Marin and CIF Sac Joaquin Section title contender Edison have proven valuable lessons and earned a decisive win against Lassen in Week 3. Senior quarterback Hunter Marcione has performed at a high level completing 32-of-56 passes for 498 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Juniors linebacker Kaden Mannion and safety Connor McMorris each made 12 tackles in Week 3. Foothill's defense gets the opportunity to show against undefeated Fortuna. Next game: Foothill hosts Fortuna at 7:30 p.m. Friday

U-Prep senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson (right) talks to senior wide receiver D.J. Maples in the huddle against Corning on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

5. U-Prep (3-1)

Week 4 result: Beat McKinleyville 63-6.

Summary: U-Prep put together an offensive clinic against overmatched McKinleyville last Friday during its homecoming. Sophomore Tyson Wurzer rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and his team collected 508 yards en route to the Panthers' third straight win. U-Prep will be tested against run-heavy Las Plumas. Las Plumas has won two straight over Hamilton and Central Valley. Senior quarterback Drake Sahagun will test U-Prep's patience and speed. Next game: U-Prep hosts Las Plumas at 7:30 p.m. Friday

West Valley's Jesus Cervantes (left) receives the ball as he run down the end zone against Shasta's Joe Beasley (right) in the 1st quarter at the Pasture on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

On the bubble:

Anderson (2-1): Anderson's path back to section contention is ahead of schedule. Junior Mason McFadden led a determined run offense and Anderson stunned Willows on the road 22-20. McFadden ran for a team-high 81 yards and one touchdown and junior defensive end Jacob Torres made six tackles including two for loss and had an interception. Anderson's win avenged last year's shutout loss at home. The Cubs seem to be moving in one direction and could shock some programs despite having just two seniors on their roster. Big game at the border this week against Red Bluff. Next game: Anderson hosts Red Bluff at 7:30 p.m. Friday

West Valley (1-2): West Valley found the win column against a quality opponent in East Nicolaus. Sophomore quarterback John Puffer had his best game of the season completing 11 of 13 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Junior Logan Rasmussen had 171 all-purpose yards with two rushing touchdowns and West Valley used a strong second half against the Spartans. Next game: West Valley hosts Gridley on Friday 7:30 p.m.

Red Bluff (2-1): Junior Kayden Leaf and senior Jose "Chacho" Chavez led an explosive run game that dominated Corning's defense. Leaf rushed for a career-high 186 yards and scored two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) while Chavez sped to 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Junior Zach Shaver made six tackles including three for loss and senior Mickey Cohn had a team-high 12 tackles. Red Bluff's physicality up front was too much for Corning. Next game: Red Bluff travels to Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Yreka (3-1): Yreka earned another victory against Mount Shasta, a Division V school, in Week 4. Senior quarterback Lucas Day completed 6-of-9 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns and senior Mason Rabago rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Next game: Yreka travels to Trinity at 7:30 p.m. Friday

4th and long:

Corning (1-3): Corning struggled to stop the run game against Red Bluff last Friday. The Cardinals allowed 303 rushing yards and couldn't match Red Bluff's offensive output. Junior Quinton Davis scored on an 71-yard touchdown reception and senior linebacker Victor Jimenez made eight tackles. Consistency continues to be an issue for Corning.

Central Valley (2-2): Central Valley has lost two straight games and was caught off guard by the speed of senior quarterback Drake Sahagun. Sahagun ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Las Plumas collected 419 yards of total offense. Senior Diego Recio started at quarterback for the first time completing 6-of-22 passes for 50 yards, rushing for 76 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Lassen (0-4): Lassen is in an interesting predicament. On one hand, the Grizzlies have lost four straight but they've all been against quality opponents like Enterprise, Foothill, Shasta and Red Bluff. The gauntlet of the Eastern Athletic League has been rigorous and there have been spurts of quality play. Sophomore Dathen Moore rushed for 137 yards last week and Lassen closed the deficit to 20-19 during the second quarter last week against Enterprise. Consistency in the run defense and communication issues in the secondary have haunted the Grizzlies.

