Enterprise’s Eric Winters commits to Auburn

(WDHN) — The summer college football recruiting cycle is in full swing and one Enterprise upcoming senior has taken advantage of the window.

Enterprise Safety Eric Winters on Saturday announced that he has committed to play football at Auburn University. Winters is in the Class of 2025 and according to several rankings, he is one of the top 100 players in the country.

For the Wildcats during his junior season, Winters played quarterback and safety. This helped the Wildcats make a push in the postseason alongside four Wildcats who signed to play football at the next level earlier this year.

Winters will not be able to sign to play at Auburn until December at the earliest, but this is still a pretty big step in the recruiting process for the upcoming senior.

