Enterprise defensive end commits to Ohio State

TROY, Ala (WDHN) — Enterprise four-star defensive end Zion Grady is heading to Ohio State.

Grady announced his commitment on social media Monday morning. He chose the Buckeyes over several schools, such as Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, and Georgia.

The Enterprise native initially committed to Alabama in November 2023; however, he switched gears and de-committed from the Crimson Tide in January 2024, just one week after famed coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

