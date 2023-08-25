Enterprise battles defending state champion Orland in Week 1 HS football predictions

After months of banter across the itinerant depths of social media, 16 teams from across the North State will begin their football seasons in Week 1 this Friday.

Enterprise travels to Orland for the game of the week while Foothill travels south to play Edison of Stockton. U-Prep makes the trip across Highway 299 to battle Fortuna on the coast and Shasta heads north to play Lassen.

Fall River puts its 31-game winning streak on the line against Ferndale on Saturday, Central Valley hosts Trinity and Anderson plays at Colusa on Friday.

Los Molinos battles Mount Shasta and Etna heads across the border to face Klamath Union in Oregon.

It's time to analyze and predict the 10 games happening in Shasta, Siskiyou, Humboldt, Colusa, Lassen, Klamath and San Joaquin counties.

Enterprise led by junior quarterback Jaylen Johnson (top) squares off against run heavy Orland led by Orland's starting offensive line senior Connor Ovard, senior A.J. Fonseca, senior Jeremy Robbins, senior A.J. Schekerynec, senior Grady Lloyd, junior Angel Ayona and senior Khalil Coley.

Game of the week: Enterprise (0-0) vs. Orland (0-0)

The built-up tension since schedules were released in April has led to a showdown between the high-octane offense of Enterprise and the run-heavy defending CIF State Division 5-A champion from Orland.

Orland has won 15 straight games following an impressive run through the CIF Northern Section playoffs and eventually beating Shafter 20-7 for the school's first state championship in football.

Enterprise had a strong start to 2022 and beat eventual CIF Northern Section Division II champion Pleasant Valley during the regular season. Junior dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Johnson passed for 1,606 yards and 22 touchdowns with six interceptions while rushing for 527 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

But how do the contrasting styles on offense and defense matchup?

Analysis: Enterprise's offense wants to work quickly downfield by spreading the ball out to junior receivers Porter Fischer and Dominick Hernandez or Johnson to analyze space and find gaps to run through downfield. If Johnson isn't touched within three seconds of the ball being snapped, Orland's defense could be in trouble. Johnson's ability to maneuver coverages with his eyes, arms and legs makes him difficult to counter.

Orland meanwhile accumulated 5,209 rushing yards and 82 touchdowns in 2022 — the run game accounting for 92.2% of total offense and 95.3% of total offense touchdowns last season.

Orland is well versed in its offense, using misdirection and coordinated blocking in its shotgun double wing set to free up running backs to eat up yards and game clock. Enterprise has to stay disciplined, not ball chase and be ready to match Orland's intensity at the line of scrimmage. If Orland's offense has been on the field for more than five minutes during a possession, Enterprise could struggle.

Enterprise defensive linemen junior Justus Williams and seniors Jarrett Butcher and Donevinn Gale will square up repeatedly against blockers Connor Ovard, senior A.J. Fonseca, senior Jeremy Robbins, senior A.J. Schekerynec, senior Grady Lloyd, junior Angel Ayona and senior Khalil Coley.

Prediction: Enterprise has proven capable of handling the sort of wing option looks that Orland will utilize. The program shut Lassen out last season 41-0 and drubbed similarly based Las Plumas 48-12. Orland while capable of scoring against the Hornets, its defense hasn't faced a quarterback like Johnson who can snap accurate throws to receivers and utilize small spaces to run out of the pocket and collect first downs. Enterprise wins 35-14.

Edison of Stockton's Brennan Carr (12) tries to break away from Foothill's Hudson Edwards (8), Joel Christ (9), and Chris Hall (12) in the second quarter of their schools' game on Aug. 26, 2022. The Cougars won over Edison High School, 21-17, at home.

Foothill (0-0) vs. Edison of Stockton (0-1)

Foothill faces Edison of Stockton for the second straight reason, this time in Brick City. Foothill used a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from graduated quarterback Davis Smith to returning senior wide receiver Chris Hall to stun Edison 21-17.

Both programs went on to later success. Foothill finished 10-2 and won the Eastern Athletic League title while Edison finished 7-4 to win the San Joaquin Athletic Association in 2022.

Foothill lost 16 seniors to graduation including key players like All Northern Section Player of the Year defensive lineman Dylan LaBarbera (Butte College), Smith (Shasta College) and linebacker Liam Elo (Butte College).

Edison returns sophomore quarterback Berell Staples, a shifty dual-threat quarterback who finished 14-of-21 with 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his first meeting against Foothill.

Analysis: Edison will look to spread Foothill utilizing screen passes and short crossing rounds. The scheme is designed to allow Berell to get the ball out of his hands quickly for fast gains and limit turnovers in the process.

The wait is over for Foothill senior Hunter Marcione who was the second string behind Smith in 2023. Marcione has a strong arm and will target last year's leading receivers Chris Hall and Alonzo Borchert. Emerging at both receiver and cornerback is sophomore Mason Calvert who could benefit from the pressure Hall and Borchert will get from defenses.

Marcione receives his protection from junior offensive lineman Gabe Miller and talented sophomores Kadin Segrest and Kingston Coates. Returning on defense for Foothill is senior linebacker Kaleb Montgomery.

Prediction: Foothill is inexperienced at the offensive and defensive line while Edison has a team full of returning varsity players. Berell finds time in the pocket to make accurate throws while Foothill struggles to find an offensive rhythm in the first half. Edison beats Foothill 28-14.

Shasta's Ryder May (26) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown on a screen pass. Foothill defeated Shasta 21-10 on Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022, in Palo Cedro.

Shasta (0-0) vs. Lassen (0-0)

Shasta looks for a better start to 2023 as it travels to play NAL opponent Lassen.

Lassen got the upper hand last season beating Shasta on the road 21-20. Shasta allowed 251 rushing yards last season to the Wolves. Shasta collected 300 yards on offense but missed an extra point in the fourth quarter.

Analysis: Shasta might showcase its new offense under junior quarterback Justin Polley. Polley's been praised for his accuracy and confidence in the pocket by coach Aaron Richards. Junior wide receiver Owen Boesiger is a capable target. Senior fullback and linebacker Ryder May sharing carries with speedy junior Nic Wilkes. Shasta's offensive line is also revitalized led by senior Grant Anderson who missed 2022 with a knee injury.

Lassen returns senior running back Deshon Moore along with standout defensive linemen juniors Reegan Dunten, Joey Harrison and senior offensive lineman Shamus Guizar. Lassen runs the Gun Spread Option to penetrate the center and create running lanes. Moore has the quickness and Lassen has the size and discipline to score effectively.

Prediction: Shasta's balance in the run game led by May and its pass game by Polley distorts the pressure Lassen brings. The Wolves avenge last season's close loss with a close but definitive win on the road. Shasta wins 28-22.

Fall River quarterback Brandon Brown, left, receives protection from teammates Cannon Oiler (12) and Carter Kroschel in their game against Weed on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Weed. Fall River won 39-0.

Fall River (0-0) at Ferndale (0-0)

Fall River carries the longest winning streak in California with 31 straight victories since the 2019 season. The Bulldogs square off against Ferndale on the coast.

Analysis: Fall River will start a young 16-man varsity squad with eight underclassmen. While the team might be small, Fall River has plenty of experience left over from its 2021 state title team.

Senior 6-foot-3 offensive lineman Remington Blue provides high-level run and pass protection. Senior quarterback Brandon Brown completed 55 of 91 passes for 1,113 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. Seniors Carter Kroschel and Cam Westlund have proven themselves as reliable receivers. Ferndale returns quarterback Thomas Ferguson, a returning leading rusher from 2022.

Prediction: Head coach Wesley Wadsworth and offensive coordinator Todd Sloat will have the Bulldogs ready to perform despite new personnel on the offensive line. Fall River wins 28-21.

U-Prep sophomore offensive guard Devin Huegel (center) wraps off a Red Bluff player on Sept. 9, 2022.

U-Prep (0-0) at Fortuna (0-0)

U-Prep begins its quest for a third straight CIF Northern Section title appearance beginning with a coastal trip to Fortuna. Key U-Prep returners include junior offensive and defensive lineman Devin Huegel and senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson.

Analysis: Fortuna runs a single-wing formation to open up the run game or uses screen passes to break through the open field for large gains. U-Prep uses a pistol formation. Senior wide receiver D.J. Maples has been the talk of training camp because of his improved hands and quickness. Friday could be the start of another long playoff run for West Valley.

Prediction: U-Prep under coach Dustin Fortenberry has been one of the least penalized teams. Huegel was an emerging star at defensive end. U-Prep wins 28-8.

Anderson (0-0) at Colusa (0-0)

The young group of super underclassmen Cubs get their first challenge on the road against Colusa. Colusa hounded Anderson for 410 yards of total offense en route to a runaway 52-14 win. Key returner junior Mason McFadden was held to -7 yards rushing.

Analysis: Anderson is hoping an improved offensive line will allow the Cubs to use its pistol offense more effectively. Senior two-way linemen Samuel Torres and junior Daniel Torres will factor into both how Anderson shapes and stops the run against Colusa on offense and defense. Colusa returns senior quarterback Bo Coronado who completed 10 of 12 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Prediction: Anderson improves in its second season under John Stewart but Colusa has the experience to make it an easy win. Colusa wins 42-16.

Central Valley (0-0) vs. Trinity (1-0)

Central Valley travels to Weaverville to exact revenge after falling at home 43-38 to the Wolves last season in Week 1

Trinity is coming off a tight win over Etna 22-16 in Week 0 led by senior running back Ty Moodie. Moodie led Trinity with 160 rushing yards and a touchdown while Forest Hays added two rushing touchdowns.

Central Valley returns senior running back and linebacker Diego Recio who can power through opposing defenses.

Analysis: Central Valley struggled defending the run, giving up 340 yards last season to Trinity. Senior defensive linemen Mason Baker and junior Hollister Boddy will attempt to reinvigorate the team and commit the Falcons to stop the run.

Prediction: Trinity proved last season it was the more disciplined football team despite being a little smaller on the offensive line. Moodie has another big day rushing the football. Trinity wins 35-21.

Yreka (0-0) at Modoc (0-0)

Yreka looks to build off its 2-8 season as it opens 81 miles from its home field against Modoc.

Analysis: Yreka runs its offense through junior running back Aidan McFall along with senior starting quarterback Lucas Day and wide receiver Ethan Crowley.

Top returners for Modoc include senior running back Jake Hallmark who rushed for 700 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Prediction: Modoc finished last in the Sierra Cascade League in 2022. Yreka pounds the ball repeatedly and picks up a solid victory in Week 1. Yreka wins 21-7.

Los Molinos (0-1) at Mount Shasta (0-0)

Los Molinos faces a road test against Mount Shasta led by junior quarterback Hayden Porteous.

Setting the tone for Los Molinos is running back and linebacker Luke Cantonwine.

Analysis: Los Molinos spreads defenses out by passing from the pistol formation. Porteous runs off the single-wing formation to find lanes and score touchdowns on the run.

When Porteous is mobile and working downfield, Mount Shasta is successful.

Prediction: Los Molinos has a caliber player in Cantonwine that doesn't match up well with the Bears defense. Los Molinos wins 28-12.

Etna at Klamath Union (Or.)

Etna is coming off a late-minute loss to Trinity but there were plenty of positive takeaways from Week 0. Junior Noah Hubbard ran the football well and the Lions kept the run game at bay until the fourth quarter.

Analysis: Klamath Union runs a double wing formation and will attempt to force Etna's defense to overcommit in the center. Etna runs a single-wing offense and will rely on Hubbard to push the run game further up north.

Prediction: Etna is coming off a close loss to Trinity. Etna plays with greater discipline and limits the Pelicans on the road. Etna wins 14-13.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Enterprise battles defending champion Orland Week 1 predictions