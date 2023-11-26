Entering Sunday, Jets hold No. 8 pick in draft after Friday loss

It may very soon be draft season for the New York Jets. After Friday’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Jets fell to 4-7 on the season and their playoff hopes are extremely minuscule at this point.

Many are now starting to track draft positioning for the Jets and as of now, they are sitting in a good spot in the draft. The Jets currently hold the No. 8 pick heading into Sunday’s action.

The Jets entered Week 12 in a logjam at 4-6. The Falcons, Buccaneers, Chargers, Rams and Packers all were 4-6 heading into the weekend. The Jets lost to the Dolphins and the Packers upset the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving to move to 5-6.

The Carolina Panthers have the worst record at 1-9 but as we know, the Bears own their pick thanks to last year’s trade that gave the Panthers the first pick.

After that, it’s Arizona (2-9), New England (2-8), Chicago (3-8), New York Giants (3-8), Tennessee (3-7) and Washington (4-8) ahead of the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire