Who has entered the transfer portal from Rutgers football since the April?

Two players from Rutgers football are in the transfer portal since Saturday’s ‘Scarlet-White Game,’ bringing the number of players who have left the program since April up to five.

Saturday’s game marks the end of the spring football season for Rutgers.

On Monday, Rutgers saw two players enter the transfer portal:

Amir Byrd (had one tackle in one appearance last year)

Micah Wing (appeared in four games last year as an edge rusher, had five tackles in Saturday’s game)

The addition of Byrd and Wing brings the total number of players from Rutgers football over the last month to enter the transfer portal to five:

As for incoming talent, head coach Greg Schiano made it clear after the game that the program will be looking to add players in the transfer portal. But, Schiano cautioned, it must be done in a way that benefits the program and provides a good fit for the culture they’re trying to build.

“We’re going to do everything we can. But again, I’ll repeat that the way we use the portal and the way we approach the portal is they really have to be a cultural fit,” Schiano said after Saturday’s annual scrimmage. “Otherwise, I don’t want to bring him here because they can be a great player, but if they’re not a cultural fit, they’re going to lead guys in the wrong direction. And if they’re that good, they’re going to make plays and I just, you know, it’s more about building the program than one guy coming in here and having personal success but bringing us down. It’s real important that yes, they’re talented; yes, the lifts lift the level of our team. But yes, they (also) fit our culture. “And I think we have a few of those, which is one of the reasons that they’re considering us. We just got to see how it ends.”

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Related

Rutgers football: A second spring ahead of a third year has Gavin Wimsatt primed to take a step forward

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire