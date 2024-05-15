He entered transfer portal to leave NC State basketball for new school. Now he’s returning

N.C. State forward Ernest Ross posted a simple photo on Instagram on Wednesday with a message saying, “I’m back.”

Ross, the 6-9 senior forward, will return to the Wolfpack after entering the transfer portal and committing to Texas-San Antonio. He entered the portal in April, shortly after the team’s surprising Final Four run concluded.

The Wolfpack’s frontcourt needs depth after DJ Burns exhausted his eligibility and Mohamed Diarra declared for the NBA Draft.

Ross appeared in 14 games last season and made two field goals, including one in N.C. State’s 84-76 win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament title game. That win was part of a nine-game March winning streak that carried the Wolfpack (26-15) to the program’s first Final Four since 1983.

He appeared in 34 games during the 2022-23 season, shooting 44-of-88 for the Pack. In three seasons with the program, Ross averaged 2.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks.

The Wolfpack has added four transfers through the portal this offseason in 6-10 forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, 6-6 forward Dontrez Styles, 6-4 guard Marcus Hill and 6-5 guard Mike James.

N.C. State’s incoming freshman class includes 6-6 guard Paul McNeil and 6-2 guard Trey Parker.