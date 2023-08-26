Ensworth's Max Holtzclaw shows why he's 'one of the best quarterbacks in the state'

Max Holtzclaw is on a mission.

He's on a mission to show why he's one of the top quarterbacks in Tennessee. Holtzclaw, an Ensworth senior, was 12-of-22 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers to a 17-3 win over visiting Montgomery Bell Academy.

It marked his first game since Week 1 of the 2022 season, when he was a quarterback at Brentwood Academy. He played in just one game when five-star quarterback George MacIntyre won the starting role as a sophomore. Holtzclaw eventually left Brentwood Academy for Ensworth. Due to TSSAA rules, Holtzclaw had to sit out the Tigers' first game of the season, a win over Union City.

"There's always a chip on my shoulder," Holtzclaw said. "What happened last year, George is a great quarterback and I'm glad I'm getting to play now. I'm going to show Tennessee why I'm one of the best quarterbacks in the state."

Holtzclaw completed seven of his first eight passes, including a 23-yard touchdown strike to Vanderbilt commit Jaren Sensabaugh, a Knoxville Catholic transfer, on the Tigers' fifth offensive snap.

Holtzclaw transferred from Brentwood Academy where he was expected to contend for a starting assignment but instead played in only one game. He spent most of the season as MacIntyre's backup.

Ensworth wide receiver Jaren Sensabaugh (5) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against MBA during an high school football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Holtzclaw certainly looked like an outstanding quarterback, especially early on helping Ensworth (2-0) capitalize off a a fumble by MBA running back Brooklen Davis, which was recovered at the Tigers' 23 by Andrew Hogan.

On first down Holtzclaw tossed a beautiful pass to Sensabaugh, who had gotten past the MBA secondary in the end zone.

"I love Max; we've been working all summer, ever since I first moved to Nashville," Sensabaugh said. "We've just got that connection. He's got that connection with me, Zaidyn Moore, Sean Johnson. We're a great receiving corps with a great quarterback."

Moore had five catches for 38 yards and Sensabaugh had four for 51.

Holtzclaw cooled off after Ensworth took a 14-0 lead on a 27-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Trent Campbell in the first quarter and spent the remainder of the game managing the offense.

"I didn't have to knock any rust off, I was good from the start," Hotlzclaw said. "I've been training every day in my offseason. We've had scrimmages and it was just good to be back."

UPSET: Brentwood football blocks field goal as time expires, upsets Brentwood Academy

SCOREBOARD: TSSAA football scores: Week 2 Tennessee high school football scoreboard

Holtzclaw helped Ensworth put the game on ice by mounting a 12-play, 53-yard drive which was capped by a 30-yard Graham Smith field goal. Holtzclaw picked a first down on a third-and-one by keeping on the option for a three-yard gain to the MBA 14.

"Max is a tough kid, a smart football player," Ensworth coach Roc Batten said. "I'm just so proud of him and all of our guys. They showed a lot of grit. He made some throws, a big touchdown early on the seam route to Jaren. Huge play. You can't throw that ball any better and a big time catch. The big third down on the run was huge. "

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ensworth's Max Holtzclaw shows why he's 'one of best QBs in the state'