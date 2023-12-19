Ensworth's Jaren Sensabaugh, who held Tennessee football offer, commits to Missouri

Ensworth defensive back Jaren Sensabaugh committed to Missouri football over Tennessee on the eve of national signing day, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sensabaugh, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior and three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite ranking, was a late target for Tennessee after he decommitted from Vanderbilt on Nov. 12. He also received offers from North Carolina State, Missouri and UCLA after his decommitment.

He was Vanderbilt’s second-highest ranked corner in the Commodores’ 2024 class in the 247Sports Composite when he committed in June.

"With my recruitment blowing up so late, I have gained interest from other schools that I feel could potentially be a better fit for the dreams and goals that I have established for myself," he wrote on X on Nov. 12. "I want to thank Vanderbilt University and the entire staff and community for believing in me and providing me with the opportunity here in Nashville.”

Sensabaugh played at Dobyns-Bennett and Knoxville Catholic before transferring to Ensworth his senior year. His dad, Gerald, played eight seasons (2005-12) in the NFL as a defensive back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

Jaren Sensabaugh recorded two interceptions, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a blocked kick this fall, to go with 23.5 tackles (21 solo). He caught 38 passes for 520 yards and five touchdowns on offense for the Tigers, who finished 8-3 and reached the Division II-AAA state quarterfinals.

