Ensworth 2025 linebacker Sam Haley includes Tennessee football among finalists

Ensworth junior linebacker Sam Haley included Tennessee football among eight finalists he released Tuesday.

Haley, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound Class of 2025 three-star linebacker, received an offer from Josh Heupel and the Volunteers on Oct. 10. He also has South Carolina, TCU, North Carolina, West Virginia, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Michigan State among his finalists, which he announced on the 'X' platform, formerly Twitter.

Haley is the No. 24 player from the Class of 2025 in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 76 linebacker in the nation.

Ensworth four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley committed to the Volunteers last week.

Three of UT’s seven Class of 2025 commitments are within Tennessee state lines. In addition to Utley, Brentwood Academy five-star quarterback George MacIntyre, the No. 3 QB nationally and top junior in Tennessee, committed to UT in January. Collierville three-star receiver Joakim Dodson is also committed to the Volunteers.

Haley recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss with Ensworth in 2023. He finished with 59.5 tackles (50 solo), plus two QB knockdowns and four QB hurries.

Ensworth went 8-3 and was eliminated 17-14 in overtime by Montgomery Bell Academy in the TSSAA football Division II-AAA state quarterfinals last season.

The Tigers are entering their first season under new coach and former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck.

