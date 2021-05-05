Enrollment losses allow 2 coastal schools to avoid moving up a class in some sports

Ernie Clark, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·4 min read

May 5—Two independent coastal high schools will get some COVID-19 relief regarding sports reclassification over the next two years in response to the impact of the pandemic on their enrollments.

Washington Academy of East Machias will move from Class B to Class C in several sports for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years while George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill will remain in Class C for boys and girls basketball.

The final reclassification of all Maine Principals' Association-sanctioned sports teams for those academic years has been approved by that organization's general membership.

Washington Academy of East Machias originally was pegged to remain in Class B in baseball, softball, tennis, cross country and golf based on its April 1, 2020, enrollment of 392. The enrollment cutoff established between Classes B and C for those sports is 379.

GSA's enrollment of 326 on April 1, 2020, was just above the Class B basketball minimum of 325. That would have moved the Eagles up from Class C in that sport.

But Washington Academy's enrollment dropped from 392 in April 2020 to 327 last October 1, a reduction of 17 percent, while George Stevens' enrollment fell from 326 to 304 (7 percent) during the same period.

Washington Academy head of school Judson McBrine said the significant enrollment drop at his school stemmed from a more than 50 percent reduction in international students — from 51 last year to 25 this year. It also welcomed a small freshman class because some families opted for home schooling or virtual classes through another outlet such as the Maine Virtual Academy.

After the MPA classification committee completed its recommendations for the upcoming cycle in mid-March, WA and GSA sought waivers because of the reductions in their student populations since the onset of the pandemic.

"When they were working on reclassifying this year, I heard fairly early on that they were considering the impact of COVID on school enrollment and how that would apply to classification," McBrine said. "It wouldn't have necessarily been for town academies with international programs, but any school."

The MPA interscholastic management committee granted the waivers, allowing the two schools to apply their October 2020 enrollments to the reclassification of their teams, MPA assistant executive director Mike Bisson said.

"Those were the only two schools that put in for waivers just because they were dramatically impacted by their inability to get foreign students," he added.

Bisson said one question raised during the appeal process was what would happen if enrollments at those schools began to return to pre-pandemic levels during the upcoming classification cycle.

"I think we would communicate with those two schools just to check in and see what those numbers looked like at that point," he said, "but I don't foresee it next year, anyway."

Washington Academy's October 2020 enrollment of 327 fell just shy of enabling the Raiders to move from Class B to Class C in basketball. It does place the school in the small-school division of 8-player football, where the maximum enrollment is 354.

That is, provided the MPA offers tackle football this fall after canceling the sport in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

For the first time this year, football teams will be able to play down a class and still be eligible for postseason play. The move was designed for safety reasons and in an effort to preserve existing programs amid declining participation.

Schools that will play down a class if tackle football is reinstated include the 11-player programs from Hampden Academy, Class B North to Class C North; Gardiner, B North to C South; Westbrook-Waynflete, B South to C South, and Freeport, John Bapst of Bangor and Poland, from Class C to Class D.

Houlton-Hodgdon's football program also successfully petitioned down to play in the small-school ranks of the 8-player division.

Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield has opted to move up from Class D to Class C in football this fall while shifting from Class B to Class C in cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer, baseball, softball and tennis based on enrollment.

Cony of Augusta will drop from Class A to Class B in cross country, field hockey, golf, soccer, baseball, softball and tennis.

In basketball, Hampden Academy will shift from Class A to Class AA. Other moves include Medomak Valley of Waldoboro from Class A North to Class B South, Oceanside of Rockland from B North to B South, Bucksport from C North to B North, Freeport from B South to A South and Leavitt of Turner Center and York from A South to B South.

Brewer's indoor and outdoor track and field teams will move from Class B to Class A.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

    Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

  • Seahawks' DK Metcalf set for USA Track event

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is certainly fast by NFL standards, is set to run in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday in Walnut, Calif. Metcalf famously chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a nationally televised game in 2020, and on Monday referenced the track meet in a post to his 278,000 Twitter followers. The USATF site for the event has Metcalf's name among the runners entered in the 100-meter dash.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: The failing Celtics, mental health and Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • LaMelo Ball splashes back into Hornets lineup with impressive full-court assist

    Miles Bridges called the full-court assist "crazy." But for Ball, it "kind of felt normal."

  • Twins place INF-OF Luis Arraez on concussion IL

    The Minnesota Twins placed infielder-outfielder Luis Arraez on the seven-day concussion injured list following an awkward tumble into home plate during Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. The Twins recalled infielder Nick Gordon to fill the roster spot. Arraez went wide into home plate during the third inning Monday and was called out after going headfirst into the legs of Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, who was leaping to catch the relay throw.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Kevin Durant with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/04/2021

  • Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx

    Vulgar and direct, Yankees fans cranked up a baleful cacophony for the scandal-tainted Houston Astros — thunderous heckles that belied their pandemic-restricted numbers. “It sounded like a packed house,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. Boos and bad words streamed from the seats in the Astros' return to the Bronx, and Stanton had a homer and four hits to help New York sate those spiteful fans in a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

  • Brett Favre weighs in on Aaron Rodgers rift with Packers

    At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.

  • Aaron Rodgers tips his hand on Packers drama — with an assist from Davante Adams

    While declining to divulge his thoughts on his reported trade request, Rodgers is playing the cryptic social media game.

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

    Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

  • Who are the fastest NFL players in track’s 100m?

    The 10 fastest 100m sprinters in history who also played in NFL regular season games.

  • Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett suspended 7 games after benches-clearing incident vs. Chicago Cubs

    Reds pitcher Amir Garrett will appeal a seven-game suspension for "inciting a benches-clearing incident" during Saturday's game against the Cubs.

  • Alabama's newest WR addition shows shades of DeVonta Smith

    When Josh Helmholdt first saw Jameson Williams in person he thought he had the wrong kid. Helmholdt, Rivals’ Midwest regional analyst, had heard plenty about the speedster from St. Louis who had already picked up multiple college offers prior to his junior year of high school, but surely the rail-thin receiver standing in front of him wasn’t that guy.

  • Tom Brady says he’d trade two rings for Super Bowl XLII win

    Tom Brady says he would trade two of his championship trophies if he could go back in time and win Super Bowl XLII.

  • Packers had two of Lance Zierlein’s favorite draft picks

    Amari Rodgers in the third round and Shemar Jean-Charles were two of Lance Zierlein's favorite 2021 draft picks.