Enrique Freeman powers Akron Zips men's basketball over Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points including a dunk with 3.6 seconds left and Akron beat Northern Kentucky 77-76 on Saturday night.

Freeman also grabbed 10 rebounds. It was his seventh double-double of the season. Sammy Hunter made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for the Zips (6-3). Nate Johnson and Ali Ali scored 13 points apiece. Ali, who was ruled eligible to play by the NCAA this week, also had five assists in 29 minutes.

Marques Warrick finished with 30 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Norse (5-5). Trey Robinson added 20 points and seven rebounds and Sam Vinson had 10 points and four steals for Northern Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips power past Northern Kentucky in Ali Ali's return to team