Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, May 31

In a vote that ended May 31, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athletes of the Week from high school sports action through May 27.

Here are this week's winners.

Ohio baseball team: Badin – The Rams clinched a district title after beating Wyoming and Tippecanoe. They have outscored playoff opponents 44-0 overall.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball team: Beechwood – The Tigers finished off the 35th District tournament with a 14-3 victory over Covington Catholic.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball team: Notre Dame – The Pandas haven’t allowed a run in the postseason, beating Holmes 17-0 and Holy Cross 4-0 in the 35th District before beating Dayton 11-0 in the Ninth Region tournament.

Boys spring team: St. Xavier volleyball – The Bombers finished the year 27-1 and won the Division I state championship after beating Olentangy Liberty and Cleveland St. Ignatius.

Girls spring team: Milford lacrosse – The No. 7 Eagles knocked out No. 1 Sycamore in the regional quarterfinals, beating the Aviators 8-6 on May 22.

Ohio big-school baseball: Tyler Biggs, Elder – The senior had a hit and two RBIs, and pitched four innings of one-hit, shutout ball in Elder’s 13-2 win over Centerville in the district final.

Ohio small-school baseball: Caleb Driessen, Badin – The sophomore pitched a one-hit shutout against Wyoming in the district semifinals, walking three and striking out four in the Rams’ 7-0 win.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball: Zach Franzen, Campbell County – He was 37th District Tournament MVP, getting the win on the mound against Scott in the district final, 6-5.

Ohio boys lacrosse: Trey Wagner, Milford – He had 20 saves in an 8-6 upset over Kings in the regional tournaments. He was two saves away from the school record for one game.

Ohio big-school girls lacrosse: Natalie Chiapelli, Milford – The sophomore had three goals and four ground balls in an 8-6 upset of top-seed Sycamore in the regional tournament.

Ohio small-school girls lacrosse: Kallie Adams, Indian Hill – The freshman scored four goals in each of the Braves’ two wins in the regional tournament. She also totaled three assists.

Ohio softball: Adelyn Huey, Fairfield – The sophomore hit the go-ahead two-run double to help the Indians beat Lakota East in the regional semifinal, then had a double and scored the lone run of their regional championship win over Centerville.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball: Moriah Price, Campbell County – She went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored to help the Camels win the 37th District tournament championship.

Ohio boys singles tennis player: Carson Dwyer, St. Xavier – The sophomore won the Division I state singles title with a win over Abhinav Dandu of New Albany (6-2, 6-2) last weekend.

Ohio boys doubles tennis team: Nicholas Choo and Chase Klugo, Sycamore - The senior and freshman, respectively, won the DI state doubles tennis title last weekend with a win over St. Xavier senior Chase Homan and freshman Nihal Narisetty in the finals (6-2, 6-2).

Ohio boys big-school track & field: Bobby Stanyard, Anderson – He broke his previous shot-put personal best by almost two feet, winning the regional title with an attempt of 53 feet, 9 inches.

Ohio boys small-school track & field: Matthew Wright, Deer Park – He was the lone sophomore to qualify for state in any of the sprint events, taking fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.37 seconds.

Ohio girls big-school track & field: Bridget McKee, Turpin – The sophomore ran a new personal best of 5:04.95 to take second place in the 1,600 meters at the DI regional meet.

Ohio girls small-school track & field: Emma Sandker, Bethel-Tate – She took third place in the 300-meter hurdles at the DII regional meet, qualifying for the state meet with a time of 45.61 seconds.

Northern Kentucky and Indiana boys track & field: Anthony Schuck, Bishop Brossart – The sophomore ran a new 400-meter personal best of 52.83 seconds to place fourth at the Class 1A, Region 4 meet and grab the last state qualifying spot.

Northern Kentucky and Indiana girls track & field: Stella Flick, St. Henry – The eighth-grader set a new 300-meter hurdle personal best of 47.48 seconds to win the Class 1A, Region 4 title. She also set a new 100-meter hurdle personal best of 16.75 seconds to finish second in the region.

Boys volleyball: Ethan Gundrum, McNicholas – The junior led McNicholas to its first boys volleyball state title with 13 kills, 13 assists and two blocks in a semifinal sweep before having 16 kills and 17 assists in the state final.

