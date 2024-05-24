Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, May 24

In a vote that ended May 24, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athletes of the Week from high school sports action through May 19.

The Enquirer has mailed certificates for winter winners through April 5 to athletic departments. The next round will go out in late May or early June. If you would prefer to receive a digital copy sooner than we're able to mail them, reach out to aharrison@enquirer.com. The final athlete of the week ballot will be Monday, June 2.

The Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week voting occurs during all high school seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports. Here are this week's winners.

Ohio baseball team: Summit Country Day – No. 6 Summit Country Day beat Gamble Montessori 20-0 before beating No. 2 Miami Valley Christian 9-2 in the sectional tournament.

Ohio softball team: Fairfield – Fairfield went over the 20-win mark after beating Ross 11-5 and Kings 2-1 in the district semis and finals.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball team: Campbell County – The Camels wrapped up the regular season with wins over Conner and Beechwood before topping Calvary Christian 10-1 in the 37th District opener.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball team: Campbell County – Campbell County shut out Calvary Christian 18-0 on May 18 to begin the postseason.

Boys spring team: Fairfield lacrosse – No. 15 Fairfield knocked off No. 14 Walnut Hills 12-8 in the opening round of the Division I regional tournament.

Girls spring team: Mount Notre Dame lacrosse – The Cougars topped high-seeded Lakota East 14-11 to begin the Division I regional.

Ohio big-school baseball: Cam Anderson, West Clermont – The sophomore pitched 5.2 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven in a 1-0 win over Oak Hills in the sectional tournament.

Ohio small-school baseball: Jack Phillabaum, Summit Country Day – He went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the playoff game against MVCA. He also picked up the win on the mound, giving up zero earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball: Chris Bramley, Campbell County – He pitched a complete game in a 10-1 win over Calvary Christian in the 37th District Tournament, allowing five hits and striking out 13.

Ohio boys lacrosse: Talon Vianello, Mariemont – The junior had four goals and two assists in a 23-2 win over Seven Hills in the regional tournament.

Ohio girls lacrosse: Sophia Foster, Milford – The sophomore had a goal, four ground balls and three caused turnovers to lead the defense in a 7-6 win over Loveland.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys lacrosse: Michael Lanier, Ryle – The Raiders’ all-time leading scorer finished his career with five goals in the team’s loss to Henry Clay in the state tournament.

Ohio big-school softball: Avery Blinn, Mason – She scored three runs, had one RBI and fell a triple shy of the cycle in a district semifinal win over Milford.

Ohio small-school softball: Addi Redmond, Bethel-Tate – The freshman had four hits, three RBIs and scored a run against Brookville, helping the Tigers to their first district championship in 10 years.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball: Jalyn Cain, Conner – The senior had two multi-hit games last week with seven RBIs and had the game-winning hit to send the Cougars to the 33rd District championship game.

Ohio boys singles tennis player: Carson Dwyer, St. Xavier – The sophomore won the Division I district title with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory in the finals.

Ohio boys doubles tennis team: Chase Homan-Nihal Narisetty, St. Xavier – The Bomber duo advanced to state with a third-place finish at the Division I district tournament.

Northern Kentucky boys singles tennis player: Shayaan Ahmad, Villa Madonna – The sophomore won his quarterfinal match 6-1, 6-0 in the Region 9 meet, reaching the semifinals.

Northern Kentucky boys doubles tennis team: William Tribble-Jacob Kramer, Covington Catholic – The pair of freshmen finished as Region 9 runner-up, reaching the finals against teammates Christensen and Yeager.

Northern Kentucky girls singles tennis player: Sadie Jones, Beechwood – Jones finished as the runner-up of the Region 9 tournament, falling in a third set in the finals.

Northern Kentucky girls doubles tennis team: Avery Love-Niveditha Selvaraju, Ryle – The pair from Ryle won 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-4 in the semis and 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 in the Region 9 finals.

Ohio boys big-school track & field: Dominic Jackson, St. Xavier – The senior ran a personal best of 1:53.74 to win the 800 meters at the Mason DI district meet.

Ohio boys small-school track & field: Ben Fahnestock, Mariemont – He won the 3,200-meter district title at New Richmond, crossing the finish line in 953.11.

Ohio girls big-school track & field: Bridget McKee, Turpin – She took third place in the 800- and 1,600-meter races at the Mason DI district meet to advance to regionals in both events.

Ohio girls small-school track & field: Olivia Hill, Wyoming – She won the 100-meter dash in 12.25 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 3.25 inches at the New Richmond DII district meet.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys track & field: Hunter Wiseman, Campbell County – He won the discus at Ryle, throwing 139 feet, eight inches, then won the discus with a throw of 42 feet, 1 ½ inches.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana girls track & field: Kendall Wallace, Campbell County – The freshman won the long jump at Ryle with a new personal best of 15 feet, 6 ½ inches.

