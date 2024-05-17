Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, May 17

In a vote that ended May 17, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athletes of the Week from high school sports action through May 12.

The Enquirer has mailed certificates for winter winners through April 5 to athletic departments. The next round will go out in late May and early June. If you would prefer to receive a digital copy sooner than we're able to mail them, reach out to aharrison@enquirer.com. The final athlete of the week ballot will be Monday, June 2.

The Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week voting occurs during all high school seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports. Here are this week's winners.

More: How to add names to Cincinnati Enquirer's high school athletes of the week ballot in 2023

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week logo

Ohio baseball team: Princeton – The Vikings ended their regular season on a four-game winning streak, edging Fenwick 3-2 in the finale on May 8.

Ohio softball team: Badin – Badin started its postseason run with a 10-0 shutout of Northwest before a 10-2 win over Roger Bacon.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball team: Villa Madonna – The Vikings have won five of six games after beating Bellevue 3-2 and Calvary Christian 7-6 in nine innings.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball team: Newport – The Ladycats won their first game of the season in a wild 43-30, six-inning victory at St. Henry on May 11.

Boys spring team: Turpin track – The Spartans finished as Eastern Cincinnati Conference champions, scoring 110.5 points at the conference finals.

Girls spring team: Loveland track – Loveland cruised to its fifth straight conference title, scoring 125 points in the conference meet.

Ohio big-school baseball: Tyler Robinson, Talawanda – The senior was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a stolen base in a 6-2 win over Harrison for the SWOC championship. He followed up that performance by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base in a 10-7 loss to Eaton.

Ohio small-school baseball: Tatem Donels, McNicholas – The sophomore pitched 4.2 innings in a 7-4 victory over Miami Valley Christian Academy allowing only one hit, no earned runs, and four strikeouts. He also scored one run and drove in a run.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball: Max Linder, Williamstown – He pitched a complete game, striking out 18 while allowing five hits, two walks and three earned runs in a 7-5 win over Dayton.

Ohio boys big-school lacrosse: Zach Gleason, Loveland – The senior had six goals and three assists in a 19-2 win over Little Miami.

Ohio boys small-school lacrosse: Leland Beerman, Edgewood – The junior had four goals and an assist in a 10-9 win over Wilmington, and ended the regular season with 106 points, 76 goals and 30 assists.

Ohio girls big-school lacrosse: Ryan Schroth, Seton – She had four goals and two assists in a 22-2 win over Mercy McAuley, which clinched a share of the GGCL title.

Ohio girls small-school lacrosse: Kyra Belanich, Fenwick – She recorded her 100th career save last week.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys lacrosse: Michael Lanier, Ryle – The senior scored the game-winner in overtime against Sayre in the CLL playoffs. He enters the quarterfinals with school records of 116 goals and 330 ground balls.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana girls lacrosse: Hannan Dusing, Notre Dame – She scored four goals in an 11-8 loss to South Oldham in the Kentucky playoffs.

Ohio big-school softball: Charlee Helton, Western Brown – The freshman threw five innings of one-hit, 13-strikeout ball to lead the Broncos to a first-round tournament win, then pitched all seven innings in a win over Lakota West, striking out seven while only allowing five hits and two runs.

Ohio small-school softball: Phebe Kiefer, Badin – She led Badin to two postseason wins by going 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball: McKenzie Sullivan, Dayton – She picked up two wins as a pitcher this past week while hitting .667 with eight runs scored, six RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Ohio boys singles tennis player: Rishi Dore, Springboro – Dore only dropped a pair of sets through five matches as he won the Division I Centerville sectional.

Ohio boys doubles tennis team: Drew Baumgartner-Peyton Nelson, Springboro – The duo had a 6-4, 6-1 sectional final finish to secure the sectional title at Centerville.

Northern Kentucky boys singles tennis player: Mario Carpio-Fernandez, Scott – In the Region 10 meet, the sophomore had a 6-1, 6-0 win in the first round and a 6-0, 6-2 victory to reach the quarterfinals.

Northern Kentucky boys doubles tennis team: Kalei Christensen-Alex Yeager, Covington Catholic – In the Region Nine tournament, the Colonel duo won 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals over the pair from Beechwood.

Northern Kentucky girls singles tennis player: Kyah Andros, Ryle – The Ryle junior took a bye to the second round of the Region Nine tournament, advancing again with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Holy Cross.

Northern Kentucky girls doubles tennis team: Ashley Kessans-Emma Keipert, St. Henry – A tight 7-6, 7-6 win over Dixie Heights in the Round of 16 sent Kessans and Keipert to the regional quarterfinals.

Ohio boys big-school track & field: Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon – He won the Eastern Cincinnati Conference 800-meter title in a new personal best of 1:50.31 and ran on the second-place 4x800-meter relay team that set the second-fastest time in school history.

Ohio boys small-school track & field: Owen Draughn, Taylor – He set a new personal best of 145 feet, 1 ½ inches in the discus to win the CHL title, beating his previous best by over 7 feet.

Ohio girls big-school track & field: Ellie Carnahan, Turpin – She set a new personal best of 46.01 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles to win the ECC title for the second straight year, then took third in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.69 seconds.

Ohio girls small-school track & field: Riley Davis, New Richmond – The sophomore won the Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference-American Division's 1,600-meter run in 5:12.15, then came back to win the 800-meter title in 2:29.70.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys track & field: Josh Brockman, St. Henry – He broke his 300-meter personal best twice, winning at Dixie Heights (40.89 seconds) and Villa Madonna (40.21) seconds. He also took second in the 110-meter hurdles at Dixie Heights.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana girls track & field: Allie Atchley, Simon Kenton – She ran a season-best of 2:21.80 in the 800 meters to take second place at Villa Madonna, then took second in the 1,600 meters in 5:21.

Boys volleyball: Matteo Romeo, St. Xavier – As the Bombers cruised through their first postseason games, Romeo had nine kills on nine attacks and four aces in a sweep of Hamilton on May 8.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Enquirer names high school athletes of the week, May 17