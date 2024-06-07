Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, June 7

In a vote that ended June 7, Cincinnati.com readers selected the final set of Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athletes of the Week from high school sports action through June 2.

The Enquirer has mailed certificates for winter winners through April 5 to athletic departments. The next round will go out the week starting June 10 to athletic departments. If you would prefer to receive a digital copy sooner than we can mail them, reach out to aharrison@enquirer.com.

Here are this week's winners.

How to add names to Cincinnati Enquirer's high school athletes of the week ballot in 2023

Baseball team: Simon Kenton – The Pioneers took home the Eighth Region title after shutting out Shelby County 3-0 and Henry County 11-0 before beating Woodford County 5-2 in the finals.

Boys spring team: Covington Catholic track – The Colonels secured the Class 2A team championship, scoring 75 points in the final meet.

Girls spring team: Beechwood track – The Tigers won both state championships in the Class 1A finals with the girls scoring 91 points to claim first.

Ohio baseball: Michael Bilo, Mason – The senior pitched a no-hitter against Moeller in the Division I, Region 4 championship game, which the Comets won, 3-0. He walked two and struck out 10 to eliminate the defending state champions.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball: Aaron Wichmann, Conner – He pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and striking out eight, in Conner’s 2-0 win over Beechwood in the Ninth Region Tournament.

Ohio boys lacrosse: Stuart Wells, Mariemont – The senior had two goals and an assist in the Warriors’ regional semifinal loss to Bellbrook.

Ohio girls lacrosse: Piper Farrell, Mariemont – The freshman had a goal and an assist in the team’s 10-4 loss to CHCA in the Division II regional semifinals.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball: Addysen Griffin, Campbell County – She went 3-for-3 with 5 RBIs, two runs scored, a triple, a home run and a stolen base in the Camels’ 10th Region tournament win over George Rogers Clark.

Ohio boys big-school track & field: Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon – The University of Cincinnati commit won the school’s first track and field state title since 2010 with an 800-meter time of 1:51.23.

Ohio boys small-school track & field: Grant Harrison, New Richmond – One week after setting the Division II state record at 17 feet, he won the state title by clearing 16 feet, 6 inches.

Ohio boys relay team of the week: Lakota West 4x100-meter relay – Rece Mason, Amare Minor, Joel Nimoh and Kenyon Norman led Southwest Ohio to a sweep of the DI 4x100-meter relays, holding off Hamilton to win in 41.67 seconds.

Ohio girls big-school track & field: Claire Iaciofano, Turpin – She became the Spartans’ first girls track and field state champion since 1986 when she won the pole vault with a height of 12 feet, 4 inches.

Ohio girls small-school track & field: Penelope Webb, Wyoming – The junior won the Division II high jump state title, clearing a final height of 5 feet, 7 inches.

Ohio girls relay team of the week: Princeton 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays – Erinae Coleman, Mackenzie Givens, Ziyah Walton and Bella Williams won two state championships in less than 30 minutes. The group won the 4x200-meter relay in 1:38.76 before crossing the 4x100-meter finish line in 46.64 seconds.

Northern Kentucky and Indiana boys track & field: Nathan Ruth, Bishop Brossart – The senior won the first individual track and field title of his career, taking the Class 1A 800-meter gold medal in 1:56.88.

Northern Kentucky and Indiana boys track & field relay team: Bishop Brossart 4x800-meter relay – Brennen Callahan, Ryna Clines, Nick Heck and Griffin Hill set a new Class 1A record with a winning time of 8:07.53. It is the Mustangs’ third straight state championship in the event.

Northern Kentucky and Indiana girls track & field: Alexis Howard, Simon Kenton – She won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet and took second in the triple jump and sixth in the 100–meter dash.

Northern Kentucky and Indiana girls track & field relay team: Beechwood 4x400-meter relay – The quartet of Maddy Brauch, Maryah Counts, Ruby Fries and Lana Holt won the final event of the Class 1A state championships in 4:05.97.

