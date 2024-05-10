Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, May 10

In a vote that ended May 10, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athletes of the Week from high school sports action through May 5.

The Enquirer has mailed certificates for winter winners through April 5 to athletic departments. The next round will go out in late May and early June.

The Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week voting occurs during all high school seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports. Here are this week's winners.



Ohio baseball team: McNicholas – The Rockets beat first-place Badin 4-3 on May 2, beating the Rams for the first time since 2016.

Ohio softball team: Kings – The Knights ended the regular season 20-3, shutting out Anderson 10-0, Loveland 6-0 and Turpin twice, 1-0 and 3-0.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball team: Beechwood – The Tigers have won five straight after beating Louisville St. Xavier 7-6, Bishop Brossart 1-0 and St. Henry 5-0.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball team: Holy Cross – Holy Cross went 4-0, outscoring opponents 44-6 while winning their division in the Bulldog Bash.

Boys spring team: La Salle volleyball – The Lancers finished the season as winners in four of five, beating Walnut Hills in four and Lakota West in five.

Girls spring team: Edgewood lacrosse – Edgewood moved their winning streak to five games after topping Alter, Dixie Heights and Northmont.

Ohio big-school baseball: Braden Wisecarver, Northwest – In three games against Mariemont, Mt. Healthy and Withrow, he had seven hits and five RBIs.

Ohio small-school baseball: Caleb Driessen, Badin – Pitching on his birthday, the sophomore pitched six innings, allowing one run and striking out seven in a win over Centerville.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana baseball: Race Zachary, Calvary Christian – He went 11-for-15 from the plate, including three doubles, a solo home run and four RBIs. He also scored nine runs.

Ohio boys big-school lacrosse: Brian O’Connor, St. Xavier – He scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Bombers an 11-10 win over Louisville St. Xavier.

Ohio boys small-school lacrosse: Carson Yackey, Cincinnati Country Day – The senior posted 77 saves in three games, including 33 against Anderson. He had 19 against Wyoming to surpass 800 career saves.

Ohio girls big-school lacrosse: Emilia Lauber, Lakota East – She had six goals and one assist to lead the team to a 16-5 win over Lebanon.

Ohio girls small-school lacrosse: Ryley Heilmann, Ursuline – She had eight goals in a 19-12 win over Turpin.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys lacrosse: Jake Bailey, Ryle – The freshman had a goal and four assists against Cooper. He leads the district with 32 assists and has 23 goals, ranking 22nd in the state in total points. He has four hat-tricks in goals.

Ohio big-school softball: Shelby Allen, West Clermont – She threw a no-hitter, hit three triples and a double, scored five runs and had five RBIs as the Wolves swept Winton Woods in a Monday doubleheader, then hit a walk-off home run to beat Anderson on Friday.

Ohio small-school softball: McKenna Bare, Monroe – She went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored as the Hornets beat Fenwick, 3-2.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana softball: Rosemary Rice, Villa Madonna – The junior hit a grand slam to help the Vikings beat St. Henry, then went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs in a win over Newport Central Catholic.

Ohio boys singles tennis player: Jaden Worden, Milford – Worden took the first singles crown in the ECC tournament, helping Milford to a runner-up finish.

Ohio boys doubles tennis team: Brady Bucheit-Finn Stagg, Badin – Bucheit and Stagg teamed together to defeat Hamilton and Alter, leading to team sweeps in both.

Northern Kentucky boys singles tennis player: Luke Sleet, Beechwood – Sleet had a comeback victory as the Tigers beat Highlands, winning his second singles match 0-6, 6-0, 10-5.

Northern Kentucky boys doubles tennis team: Bennett Ahlers-Samuel Lyon, Beechwood – The duo won second doubles 7-5, 6-4 as Beechwood topped Highlands.

Northern Kentucky girls singles tennis player: Sam Spellman, Notre Dame – In a match with Newport Central Catholic on May 1, Spellman helped the Pandas to a 5-0 sweep after beating Eva Greene 6-3, 6-2 in first singles.

Northern Kentucky girls doubles tennis team: Bella McElwee-Lucy Bailey, Notre Dame – McElwee and Bailey teamed in first doubles to beat Newport Central Catholic 6-0, 6-2 and Cooper 6-0, 6-1.

Ohio boys track & field: Carson Young, McNicholas – He won the 400-meter dash at Mariemont in 50.22 seconds and took second in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2.5 inches.

Ohio girls track & field: Summer Swartwout, Colerain – She continued her undefeated season in the 100- and 200-meter dash, winning in 11.96 seconds and 24.93 seconds, respectively, at the Best of the West meet.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys track & field: Oliver Unger, Beechwood – He won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.99 seconds and won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches and took second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.35 seconds at Walton-Verona. He also won the high jump at the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference Division II championships.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana girls track & field: Julia Meyers, Notre Dame – She won the shot-put title at the NKAC Division I championships with a new personal best of 33 feet, 10 inches and took second in the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 8 inches.

Boys volleyball: Gavin Gerhard, McNicholas – Gerhard led McNicholas in kills in all three matches, accumulating 11 against Moeller, 10 against Carroll and 14 against Milford.

