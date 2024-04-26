‘Enough is enough’: Marcus Rashford hits out at abuse from Manchester United fans

Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult campaign - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Marcus Rashford has hit out at the abuse he has suffered this season and said “enough is enough”.

The Manchester United forward has endured a difficult campaign, scoring just eight goals in all competitions, with Erik ten Hag’s side on the brink of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Rashford was booed off during United’s extraordinary FA Cup collapse to Championship side Coventry last week, in which Ten Hag’s men scraped to the final on penalties having relinquished a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 after extra-time.

The forward has been targeted on social media throughout the campaign and on Friday morning, just after half past midnight, he responded to a fan’s account that said: “The way Marcus Rashford is being treated is absolutely disgusting. It’s cruel. It’s abuse.”

Rashford posted: “I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough.”

Last month Rashford’s mother warned him to be wary of negative influences around him – and revealed the personal heartbreak that has contributed to his recent struggles.

He was fined two weeks’ wages worth around £650,000 after a boozy night out in Belfast in January that led to him missing training and an FA Cup tie against Newport County. Earlier in the season, he was reprimanded by Ten Hag for going out until the early hours after his side’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City when he had training that morning.

Melanie Maynard warned her son that not everyone around him may have honourable intentions.

“Marcus is human, so he will have ups and downs in his life like everyone else,” Maynard wrote in the Times.

“Marcus is in a very good place, he will never let anyone down. But you always need to be wary of people’s intentions around you – sometimes people around you can be wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing.”

Maynard has also revealed how Rashford struggled to come to terms with the loss of his cousin Nathan last year, which followed the death of “very good family friend”, Garf, in 2022.

Rashford scored 30 goals for United last season before signing a new five-year contract. He missed the 4-2 win over Sheffield United in midweek through injury.

