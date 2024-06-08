'An enormous error' - Ex-Chelsea manager admits regret at leaving club

Maurizio Sarri has candidly admitted that departing Chelsea five years ago was a 'fundamental mistake' and 'an enormous error'.

During a single season at Stamford Bridge, Sarri notably led the Blues to a convincing 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the 2019 Europa League final. His team also reached the Carabao Cup final earlier that year, only to be defeated by Manchester City in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Under the Italian's guidance, Chelsea also secured a commendable third-place finish in the Premier League.

Sarri opted to leave west London after one year to return to Italy, joining Juventus where he again lasted only a sole season and was sacked after winning the Serie A title.

When asked about his stint with Chelsea, the 65-year-old told Sky Sport Italy: "[Leaving was] a fundamental mistake in my career. We had everything required to remain.

"It's a difficult club to work at where you probably don’t get to finish the second season, as practically nobody did in the Roman Abramovich era.

"At least I would’ve remained in the general Premier League situation. We had a good journey there, as the previous season the team finished fifth, then we were third behind Liverpool and Manchester City, who were above all the rest.

"We won the Europa League with 13 victories and lost the Carabao Cup final on penalties to Manchester City, after eliminating Liverpool and Tottenham, who that year had reached the Champions League final.

"I made an enormous error that I should’ve avoided. The desire to return to Italy should’ve been inferior to the desire to stay in the Premier League, but that was not the case."

During his one term in the Chelsea dugout, Sarri oversaw 39 wins, 13 draws and 11 defeats. Since resigning as Lazio's head coach in March of this year, the Italian has been out of management.