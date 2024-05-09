- Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas on how OL Olu Fashanu will fit into Jets offenseJets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas discuss their decision to trade down a pick and select offensive lineman Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick of the draft. Douglas praised the young offensive lineman's ability to block the run and pass games.7:03Now PlayingPaused
- How the House & NCAA’s agreement could help college athletes | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to explore the implications of the agreement between the house and NCAA for the future of college athletes. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:02Now PlayingPaused
Enoch Atewogbola on why he picked Minnesota and how he got started playing football
The Avon defensive end went from almost zero football experience to a Big Ten recruit. He found his confidence and self esteem through sports.