Eno Benjamin's best plays in 113-yard game Week 7
Watch Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin's best plays against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
The 49ers made a big move in their backfield on Thursday night.
The Christian McCaffrey trade is a massive risk for the 49ers, and a major haul for the Panthers.
It sounds like Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce would have less tolerance for Tom Brady barking at him on the sideline than Brady's Buccaneers teammates did last weekend.
The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. The Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024, according to a person familiar with the terms.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban released a statement about Jermaine Burton and a postgame incident after Tennessee.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to discuss infighting between NFL owners, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Christian McCaffrey & the lack of scoring offense in 2022.
The 49ers traded a ton of draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, giving the Panthers enough ammo to pursue former Saints coach Sean Payton:
The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers
A few high-profile quarterbacks have faced struggles in the first six weeks of the season. But how much they are to blame for their teams’ shortcomings is variable
The Chargers' offense has not been as effective as last season, mostly attributed to the growing amount of injuries, especially at receiver.
Any one of these four players could be moved before the trade deadline
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice on Wednesday and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin.
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
Christian McCaffrey likely to suit up for the #49ers vs. the Chiefs.
Aaron Patrick's agent told NFL Network he is 'very disturbed' by the way Patrick tore his ACL on the sideline.
With Mac Jones now ready to play, who will be the starting QB moving forward for the Patriots?
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
PITTSBURGH (AP) Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There's something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can't shake.
The Eagles should be buyers at the deadline, and here are the positions where they could make a move.
The NFL needs young quarterbacks to thrive, and its 2021 class is struggling.