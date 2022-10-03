Eno Benjamin handles kickoffs for Cardinals late in 26-16 win over Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals got contributions from several players in their 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. One contribution was unexpected.

Kicker Matt Prater entered the game with a right hip injury and he aggravated it during the game. He made two field goals and two extra points but it got to a point in the second half that he wasn’t feeling good enough to handle kickoffs.

Running back Eno Benjamin replaced Prater for kickoffs. He kicked off three times and made the tackle on one of them.

He became the first non-kicker for the Cardinals to kick off since Pat Tillman did it in a game in 2001, filling in for Bill Gramatica, who injured his knee in the game.

RB Eno Benjamin handling last two kickoffs Last Cardinals non kicker to kickoff for Cardinals was Pat Tillman on 12/15/01 at NYG following Bill Gramatica knee injury — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 2, 2022

Benjamin kicked off three times, had a special teams tackle, rushed for 36 yards on five carries and caught a pass for nine yards.

