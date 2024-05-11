Ennis Rakestraw starts out in the slot CB role at Lions rookie minicamp

Lions second-round rookie Ennis Rakestraw was an outside cornerback for nearly all of his college career at Missouri. In his first practice in Detroit, however, the lanky Rakestraw spent the day in the slot role.

Instead of pairing with Terrion Arnold on the outside to give the Lions a 1-2 draft duo on the outside, Rakestraw was inside in the initial practice. Camp invitee Harrison Hand, a three-year vet, ran with the first team with Arnold on the outside.

After practice, Rakestraw seemed unfazed by playing inside. He noted he played in the slot in his freshman year at Missouri. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounds (as listed by the Lions, perhaps generously) Rakestraw showed the quick feet and change-of-direction skills necessary to thrive in the slot.

It’s also worth noting defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has cross-trained defensive backs at multiple positions throughout his tenure in Detroit. Rakestraw projects as a reserve CB in his rookie season, so being able to fill in at multiple spots makes him even more valuable.

Rakestraw was pulled early from drills by the training staff, a planned precaution. The rookie is coming off core muscle surgery following the conclusion of Missouri’s college season, and his recovery limited his pre-draft workout ability.

Rakestraw did not appear to be limited or inhibited while doing drills, but the Lions are clearly playing this one carefully.

“That’s just the plan they already had set for me,” Rakestraw said after practice. “I was trying to go, but they was like, ‘Nah, you trying to exceed your reps we already had for you.’ But what I got to do a great job of is sticking to the plan. They’ve been here, they’ve got a ton of experience and just keep it like that.”

