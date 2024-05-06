Ennis Rakestraw keeps a promise to his 4th grade teacher

Every little kid has a big dream in life. For many NFL players, they are blessed enough and worked hard enough to see that particular dream fulfilled. But those dreams, even for the most physically talented athletes, require support from those around them.

For Lions rookie Ennis Rakestraw, one of those inspirational people was his fourth-grade teacher. Rakestraw’s good-natured character was on display way back then as a student in Mr. Gammon’s class. That young man felt so strongly about his teacher that he wrote him a heartfelt note at the end of his time in Gammon’s class.

After sharing this on his social media, Rakestraw played it forward. He honored his commitment to his inspirational teacher. Now a second-round pick by the Lions, Rakestraw did indeed make it to playing professional football. Posing for a picture with Gammon and a framed copy of the letter he wrote all those years ago, Raksestraw proved a man of his word.

4th grade I made this commitment and if I make a promise. I’ll keep it no matter how difficult it is.🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Lions #chaseyourdreams pic.twitter.com/V6yJ9QNIKZ — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) May 5, 2024

Gammon was clearly appreciative and proud of his former pupil. As a teacher, there is no greater reward than knowing that you made a positive impact on a student’s life.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire