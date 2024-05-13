Ennis Rakestraw Jr. posts heart-warming letter to his fourth grade teacher

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was fortunate enough to have a special teacher in his life, one who believed in him and encouraged the then-fourth-grade student to chase his dreams. Now a rookie with the Detroit Lions, Rakestraw is continuing to pursue his NFL goals.

And he hasn’t forgotten the teacher who believed in him.

Rakestraw, a second-round pick of the Lions in the 2024 NFL draft, posted a note on social media that he had written to his fourth-grade teacher at Hastings Elementary School (Duncanville, Texas). In the note, Rakestraw thanked Derek Gammon for his uncharacteristic passion for his students.

The note from Rakestraw is a touching outpouring from a young life impacted by a teacher’s passion for the job. Gammon, who is now a principal, was thanked by Rakestraw as someone who “always had and have my back and you give me confidence.”

Gammon created a social media account to respond to Rakestraw:

4th grade I made this commitment and if I make a promise. I’ll keep it no matter how difficult it is.🙏🏾🙏🏾 #Lions #chaseyourdreams pic.twitter.com/V6yJ9QNIKZ — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) May 5, 2024

I don’t know what I’m doing,but when a former student sends you a link to a tweet about a letter they wrote you in 4th grade about going to the NFL,and they get drafted and GO TO THE NFL! You create an account! Much love,and I am so proud of you! @EnnisRakestraw @QuigleyShamika — Derek Gammon (@GammonD8181) May 6, 2024

Rakestraw was selected No. 61 overall in April’s NFL draft. He had 35 total tackles and four pass breakups his final season at Missouri.

But perhaps what is most impressive – and what likely will please Gammon the most – is that Rakestraw made the SEC All-Academic Honor Roll four times during his collegiate career.

