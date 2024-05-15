ENMU's Gutierrez earns D2CCA award

May 14—SAN ANTONIO — Eastern New Mexico University junior catcher Samantha Gutierrez has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-South Central Region softball second team.

Last week, Gutierrez was named to the all-region second team selected by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

In 2024, the San Diego, Calif. native helped the Greyhounds (26-26) reach the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference postseason tournament, hitting a team-best .379 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 45 runs batted in and a .699 slugging percentage.

She was also one of the top backstops in the circuit, throwing out a league 18 of 53 potential basestealers.

Her 17 doubles ties for second-most in program history, trailing only Rachel Mohler (19 in 2000). She ranks top 10 for a season in ENMU history in slugging percentage (eighth), home runs (tied for 10th), RBIs (10th) and runners caught stealing (third).