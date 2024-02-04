ENMU sweeps Angelo

Feb. 3—Time's running out for Eastern New Mexico University's women to make a run at the Lone Star Conference postseason tournament.

The Greyhounds certainly took a step in the right direction on Thursday night, though, clamping down on Angelo State in the second half to notch a 60-55 victory over the Rambelles at Greyhound Arena.

Senior guard/forward Deja Adrian capped an 18-point night by knocking down four free throws in the final 30 seconds for the Greyhounds (7-12, 3-10 LSC). Junior forward Ishauna Hunter added 17 points, and both players finished with eight rebounds.

"At the end of the day, we had players step up," first-year ENMU women's coach Blake Huber said. "We had some big shots from some of our role players."

The conference will take the two division winners and the next six teams with the best LSC marks for its tournament, scheduled for March 8-10 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Currently only seven teams are above .500 in league play, with eight others sitting between 5-9 and 3-10.

Hunter and freshman point guard Jaz Salon each played 40 minutes for ENMU. The 5-foot-3 Salon, from Melbourne, Australia, had a tough night shooting (3-for-11), but drained a couple of big 3-pointers and finished with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and just one turnover.

"I think that's the most complete game we've had," said Salon, who was actually born in The Phillipines. "Even though we had some good shots that didn't fall, we kept running our offense."

Angelo State (15-7, 9-4) used an 8-0 run early in the second stanza to open a 28-20 lead, but ENMU held the Rambelles without a field goal over the next 10 minutes and went in front 37-34 on a 3-point play by Adrian four minutes into the third frame.

"As a point guard, I've learned that I have to control the game and control my team," Salon said. "Even though I wasn't making shots today, I can contribute with assists, rebounds and defense."

The Rambelles got a basket from senior guard Sawyer Lloyd as time wound down in the third for a 45-42 advantage. Salon tied it with a 3 on the first possession of the final stanza, then a basket by senior guard Vanessa Oduah and two by Hunter put ENMU in front for good midway through the period.

ASU cut the margin to 56-55 on a 3 by junior forward Madeline Stephens with 38 seconds left, but the Rambelles put Adrian, a 79 percent free throw shooter, on the line twice the rest of the way and she converted all four attempts.

"I just felt like we were a little out of sync," third-year Rambelles coach Alesha Ellis said. "They (Hounds) played a really good game. They're athletic inside, and I don't think we were able to handle it."

Lloyd finished with 18 points and Stephens added 11 for the Rambelles points. Angelo dominated the boards 44-32, but went just 3-for-15 from distance while ENMU was 6-for-15.

Huber acknowledged that the team's work is cut out trying to qualify for the LSC tourney.

"We've got to go 6-3 or 7-2 (the rest of the way) to have a chance," he said. "But we're battling, we really are. We haven't had our whole group all year, but I'm proud of the way we're trending."

ENMU 100, Angelo State 79 (men) — Playing without senior guard/forward Jahcoree Ealy, the LSC's leading scorer, the Greyhounds nevertheless reached the 100-point plateau for the eighth time this season behind 24 points and 6-of-9 from 3-point distance by sophomore guard Junior Hodnett.

"When he's making 3s, were a very difficult team to beat (because) we have so many guys who can score at the rim," ENMU men's coach Brett Owen said. "The points were spread around, and I think we played team basketball on both ends tonight."

Trailing 21-14 with 12 minutes left in the half, the Hounds (13-6, 9-4) went on a 22-0 blitz over the next 6 1/2 minutes that included a 3-pointer apiece from junior guard Tre'Von Love, senior guards Greg Johnson and Liron Bennett, and Hodnett. Then Hodnett and Bennett added consecutive 3s to make it 42-25 with three minutes left until halftime, and the lead was never under 20 points over the final 17 minutes.

Owen said Ealy, averaging 21.8 ppg, was healthy but held out because of "an NCAA situation."

"He's healthy and done nothing wrong," Owen said, calling Ealy "doubtful" for Saturday's home clash against Texas-Permian Basin and adding that he's "hopeful" to have him back for games this week at Midwestern State and at Cameron.

ENMU shot 49 percent from the floor and made 14-of-26 shots from 3-point range. The Hounds came into the game second in NCAA Division II in 3-point shooting at 43 percent.

Sophomore forward Jose Murillo added 13 points and junior forward Mario Whitley collected 12 points and nine boards for the Hounds, who dominated the glass 46-32 and outscored the Rams (14-6, 9-5) by an astonishing 35-6 margin in second-chance opportunities.

"To me, that's an effort stat," Owen said. "That's the way they beat us the first time (an 88-85 loss at Angelo on Jan. 6)."

Senior guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson led the Rams with 16 points and eight assists, while senior guard Kevon Godwin and junior guard Kendrick Delahoussaye tallied 12 apiece.

Since beating ENMU when they were ranked No. 11 in Division II, the Rams have dropped five of their last seven outings.