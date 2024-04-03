ENMU hosts first track meet since 2019

Apr. 2—Eastern New Mexico University's track squads hosted their first home meet since 2019 with the Greyhound Invite on Saturday at Greyhound Stadium.

The meet was a triangular, also including Wayland Baptist and Hardin-Simmons, and no team scores were kept. Final results in some of the events were not available as of Tuesday morning due to glitches in the system.

Still, coach Josh Hardin said the meet was an overall success.

"It was amazing," he said after the meet. "To be able to have this for our student-athletes and have a competitive environment is big."

The women's team set numerous personal bests and had numerous personal bests. Unofficially, the Hounds won 10 events, led by senior thrower Tamia Smith in hammer throw (151 feet, 11 inches) and shot put (45-2 1/4 ), and freshman thrower Kennedy Ulmer with victories in discus (143-11) and javelin (133-11).

Other wins for the women were posted by freshmen Aeriana Langley in high jump (5-0 1/4 ), Minerva Cerda-Hernandez in pole vault (10-7) and Helen Carboo-Klutsey in the 100 (12.12 seconds) and the 400 relay team of sophomores Malia Sanchez and Riley Midgett, Carboo-Klutsey and freshman Jodian Stewart (47.13).

The men came up with six event wins — senior Tre Buchanan in the 200 (21.86), freshman Kooper Ellis in hammer throw (145-4), sophomore Luis Holguin in pole vault (14-3 1/4 ), freshman Alex Williams in javelin (207-0), sophomore Noe Ybaben Burciaga in shot put (44-9 3/4 ) and the 400 relay team of senior Timothy Frederick, Buchanan and juniors Jude Murray and Malachi Torres (42.34).

"They did well," Harden said of his athletes." They're willing to learn, and it was great to see. I'm happy that we had something here for them, and we are ready to build on it."

The Hounds are slated to compete in West Texas A&M's Jo Meaker Classic & Multi meet on Thursday and Friday. Competition was moved up a day due to expected high winds in the Canyon area on Saturday.