ENMU competes in UNM track meet

Apr. 23—ALBUQUERQUE — Eastern New Mexico University's track teams competed in their penultimate meet of the regular season in Friday's Don Kirby Tailwind Open at the University of New Mexico.

For the women, senior Tamia Smith extended her own school record in shot put, finishing second at 46 feet, 11 inches, while ENMU sophomore Kennedy Ulmer was sixth at 40-7 3/4 . Ulmer also placed third in discus with a personal-best 144-2, the No. 6 mark this spring in the Lone Star Conference.

Others placing third in field events were freshmen Aeriana Langley, 4-10 1/2 in high jump, and Minerva Cerda Hernandez, 10-4 in pole vault, while freshman Celina Thomas was fifth in triple jump (35-10).

On the track, the Greyhounds' 1,600 relay team of sophomore Meghan Rodriguez, freshman Mariana Marquez, junior Savannah Romero and sophomore Riley Midgett was fourth in 4 minutes, 11.55 seconds, while Midgett (12.26 in the 100) and Rodriguez (1:01.28 in the 400) claimed seventh-place tallies.

For the men, the 400 and 1,600 relay teams posted good times despite running virtually alone. The 400 quartet of juniors Rosean Young, Timothy Frederick, Hemon Joseph and Jude Murray ran by themselves and established the fifth-best time in the LSC this spring at 41.48 seconds.

Meantime, the 1,600 foursome of senior Tre Buchanan, Frederick and freshmen Jamoi Jackson and Bryce Owens won a two-team battle with New Mexico Highlands, posting the No. 6 time in the LSC this spring at 3:18.16. Also, Owens came in seventh in the 800 in 2:02.27.

In the field, Joseph was the lone scorer in pole vault at 11-9 3/4 and was second in long jump (21-2 1/2 ), while freshman Devin Gallegos (163-9) and sophomore Alex Williams (161-5) were 1-2 in javelin.

ENMU squads finish the regular campaign this weekend in Texas Tech's Corky/Crofoot Shootout.

Rodeo — ENMU wrapped up its season over the weekend in the Tarleton State rodeo at Stephenville, Texas, with no one able to make Saturday's short go.

Sophomore Zachary Townsend was the closest to qualifying for the men, finishing 12th in steer wrestling with a time of 5.8 seconds. For the women, senior Shacie Marr was two-10ths of a second from qualifying in barrel racing with a time of 16.18 seconds.

Four Hounds posted good times in women's goat tying, with Marr finishing at 6.9 seconds and followed by junior Greeley Eastep (7.6) and seniors Tabby Tomlinson (7.6) and Jordyn Everson (8.2).